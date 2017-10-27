Elon Musk Has a Grand Time Roasting S'mores and Drinking Whiskey While Lip Syncing Johnny Cash

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO posted a late-night Instagram video of himself around a campfire.

Just because he's a billionaire CEO with dreams of colonizing Mars doesn't mean Elon Musk doesn't like to party.

Last night, at around 2:44 a.m., Musk posted an Instagram video of himself sitting by a campfire roasting a marshmallow, a glass of whiskey in hand while he rocked out to Johnny Cash's "Ring of Fire." For a 46-year-old father of five, his performance was rather impressive.

Earlier in the evening, he posted a photo of a group of eight people huddled around a campfire on the Gigafactory roof. The factory is located on 3,000 acres near Sparks, Nev., and it's likely a mean spot for stargazing.

Rather esoterically, his video caption included "Also, hotdog or not hotdog?" It's hard to tell whether he was referring to his curiously long marshmallow or asking his followers whether or not he should roast one next. We will never know.