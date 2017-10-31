Instantly Be More Persuasive With These 12 Tips

What if I told you that there is a strategy for increasing your conversions while actually doing less work? Would you be interested in knowing?

It isn't a new whiz-bang internet strategy, but rather one that the world's most well-known, which authors and info-marketers use to build their empires.

Still interested?

Okay, here it is: speaking. Specifically, speaking for profit. Seriously.

If you've ever given a thought to doing webinars, teleseminars and presentations, then you owe it to yourself to pay close attention to what I'm about to share with you.

In this article, I reveal our 12-step, proven formula for converting audiences into cash. In fact, we know it to be the most effective way to get new customers short of selling one-to-one, which is not scalable.

This isn't just some theory, but rather battle-tested in the real world. This blueprint was crafted from delivering over 3,000 platform presentations. In fact, this same blueprint helped generate over $14 million in sales.

With that said, let's get on with the show.

1. Grab their attention.

Open your talk powerfully with a moving story, emotional video, impactful demonstration, funny jokes or even by asking questions to take control of the crowd right from the start.

2. Build rapport.

Before the crowd will listen to your message, you must build rapport throughout your presentation. Telling stories, walking into the crowd and asking questions are just a few of the most impactful ways of doing this.

3. Gain credibility.

The question the audience is silently asking themselves is "What makes this person qualified to talk about this subject?" So, prove it to them with your accomplishments.

4. Target a problem they have (or don't know they have).

You'll need to bring up a problem the audience has, then make them aware of it. We call this turning up the pain.Great speakers can get the audience to own the problem.

5. Show them there is a solution.

After turning up the pain, you must show the crowd a solution. For maximum sales conversions, present your product or service as that pain relief.

6. Set expectations.

It's the classic formula:

Tell them what you're going to tell them Tell them Tell them what you've told them.

Just as importantly, let them know what you are here to do, which is to sell them on a product or an idea.

7. Give social proof.

You could talk until you are blue in the face proving a point or concept, but the majority of people won't believe you. Show them testimonials, checks, bank statements or other proof elements to get them to believe.

8. Show the benefits.

So many speakers think the way to sell to people is by telling the audience about the features. People don't buy based on features. They buy because of the benefits your product or service brings to them, so show them the benefits.

9. Make an irresistible offer.

Nowadays, you can't simply offer a single product. You'll find that if you want to increase your sales, you must provide additional value through bonuses. Reports, phone calls, audios, software and additional products make great bonuses.

10. Reverse the risk and give them a guarantee.

The top reason why people don't buy your product or service is because they've been let down in the past. If you truly believe in your product, tell them and give them a risk-free guarantee.

11. Give them a deadline/make it scarce.

Have you ever noticed you'll get more accomplished when there is a deadline? Same thing applies to getting people to take advantage of what you are offering. Let them know there is scarcity or a deadline and they must take action now.

12. Call to action.

Most speakers tighten up when it comes time make their offer, but you must tell the audience to take action and how to do it. The simplest way is to ask them, "How many of you would like me to share with you the same system that has made me successful?"

Now that you have the formula, you too can leverage the power of this media to recruit and attract new clients.