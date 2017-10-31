10 Side Hustles Ideal for Millennials Who Want to Start a Business Quickly and Cheaply

Marketing the skills you already have requires little more than a reliable internet connection

October 31, 2017 6 min read

Owning a business may be a life goal for people of all ages, but the reality is that only a small percentage are able to set up a successful company. When you think about starting your own business, large investments and loads of paperwork are the first things to spring to mind.

Thanks to factors like the widespread availability of technology, there are now many money-generating activities with which you can get involved. Moreover, because many of these require computer-related skills, millennials can take advantage of these opportunities to start making money quickly and cheaply.

That being said, finding the right activity for you isn't always simple. In this article, I will discuss 10 side hustles that millennials can explore to start making money fast without making a huge initial investment.

1. Build apps

Technological advancements are constantly reshaping the way we communicate and do business. Apps are redefining the way consumers interact with brands and companies are launching extremely successful marketing campaigns that revolve around these apps.

You can take advantage of this new trend and offer apps creation services for companies. By using a platform like Buildfire, you can create apps in a matter of minutes. And, because Buildfire offers a purely visual interface, you won't be required to have any coding knowledge whatsoever.

2. Ridesharing

Rideshares have already proven to be a very profitable side gig while being extremely flexible and simple to begin. Although many people treat rideshares as their main source of income, you can treat it as a side gig that allows you to choose your own schedule and work exclusively on your own terms.

The best part about ridesharing is there are already many applications that are designed to connect drivers with people who need a ride. All you need to sign up is to have a vehicle in relatively good shape, a smartphone with internet and basic knowledge of your town or city.

3. Tutoring

If you're a young entrepreneur, chances are you have attended and completed college or have the equivalent experience. You can use this knowledge to provide academic tutoring services to children, teenagers and young adults, based on the subjects you know best.

In the event that you don't have the experience to provide tutoring services, you can always turn to languages. You can provide language tutoring if you know more than one language or even help people fine-tune their English conversational skills.

4. Offer tax preparation services

Filing taxes can be an extremely frustrating and overwhelming process for most people. However, if you find it easy, you could offer tax preparation services to help individuals and small companies file their taxes. Note that you will need to understand all aspects of the taxation system; however, most entrepreneurs already have extensive knowledge on this subject, making them a great fit for the job.

5. Virtual assistant

If you have strong organizational skills, you could get a part-time job as a virtual assistant. Virtual assistant gigs tend to be a bit more demanding, but because they can be completed remotely, they're also extremely flexible and easy to organize. Once you set up a good communication network, you can start managing people, resources and schedules to make sure your employers have everything they need to succeed.

6. Logo and basic graphic design

Social media and blogging have become extremely important. Having custom graphics that are designed to fit on profile pictures, banners and posts can help set a company apart from its competitors.

The good thing is that these graphics aren't hard to create and with a bit of practice, you can start offering basic graphic design for blogs and social media. Just remember that you have to know your limitations and only take on jobs that you feel confident about.

7. Affiliate marketing

If you like writing and you're good at researching, you can take advantage of affiliate marketing and get paid a commission for each sale you generate. Affiliate marketing sites often rely on providing product descriptions and reviews that link back to a product on an ecommerce site.

Keep in mind that you should always be transparent and let readers know that you are participating in an affiliate marketing program. Not only will they appreciate your honesty, but they'll trust and value your opinion more.

8. Petsitting

There are many people with extremely busy schedules, to the point that they don't have time to walk their pets. On the other hand, some owners have to take time off work because they can't bring their pet to the office or on vacation.

If you enjoy playing with dogs, cats and other pets, you could offer sitting services to peoples' furry friends. Not only will you enjoy good company, but going for frequent walks can also encourage you to live a healthier lifestyle.

9. Become a copywriter or an editor

There are many companies that are on the hunt for technical writers and editors to help them kickstart their content marketing campaign. You can help fill the gap and take advantage of the side gig opportunity by offering technical writing or editing services in your particular field of expertise. You can either focus on writing, producing quality content or becoming an editor.

10. Creating simple websites

Websites have become a necessity for all businesses across the world and they're now easier to build than ever. There are many platforms that allow you to create websites through a partially or fully visual interface, so you can offer website creation services even if you don't have any coding experience.

Finally ...

Having a side hustle can help you achieve financial independence and attain your goal of starting your own business. Take advantage of the opportunities outlined above and make sure you always deliver quality services that will leave your clients wanting more, thus creating a positive reputation for your enterprise.