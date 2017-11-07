The Most Expensive Cities for Business Travel in 2017

If you're looking to cut back on company spending, you might want to avoid sending employees to these cities.

The Big Apple will take a bit bite out of your budget. From taxi cabs to expensive hotels, New York City is the most expensive destination for business travel.

A recent study by Expert Market analyzed the average cost of business trips in 100 cities in the U.S., as well as 100 non-U.S. cities, looking at the daily cost of accommodation, taxis or car rental and food, to uncover how much companies were forking up to send employees to certain places. The Big Apple takes the cake for the most expensive city for business travel, with employers paying nearly $550 per person a day during a business trip there. In fact, hotel accommodation alone costs an average $385 a night in New York City.

Coming in close second is San Francisco, where employers can expect to drop an average $534 daily on an employee there. Following behind the tech-driven California city is Boston ($511), Washington D.C. ($462) and Chicago ($444).

However, just because San Francisco is one of the most expensive places for business travel, doesn’t necessarily mean the entire state is that way. Turns out, Bakersfield, Calif., is the least expensive American city when it comes to business travel, with an overall average daily spend of $241.

From an international perspective, U.S. cities took up half of the top 20 most expensive places for business travel around the world. The most expensive city outside of the U.S. is Tokyo, where employers can expect to pay $489 every day for an employee. After Tokyo was Zurich ($472) and London ($469). Johannesburg, South Africa, came in as the overall least expensive place for business travel, with daily costs amounting to around $174 a day.

