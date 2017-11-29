9 Key Mobile Technology Trends for 2017 (Infographic)

What's your mobile strategy to grow your small business?

November 29, 2017 5 min read

This story originally appeared on Bizness Apps



Mobile technology trends are definitely something to be aware of. "Learning something new" comes in at #6 on the top 10 New Year’s resolutions made every year. That means there are quite a few people in the world who are open to change. When it comes to technology -- especially mobile technology -- if you are not open to learning something new every single day, you will easily find yourself on the shelf with the Commodore 64.

If you are a small business owner, it’s a good idea that your New Year’s resolution should consist of not only learning something new in your niche but also learning what your competitors are doing with all the advances in technology that are on the horizon for the new year.

One topic that should stay on your radar this year is mobile. And you should be asking yourself more precisely, “Since so much of my competition is on the verge of going mobile, how can mobile apps help me grow my small business? How can I adopt a mobile strategy in 2017?”

The year 2017 stands to be a benchmark year for mobile, and there are several reasons why. Not only is new and exciting technology infiltrating the mobile development sector, but the cost of adopting a mobile app for small businesses will also actually be within reach. The affordable price alone should encourage you to make “learning how to use mobile marketing” your New Year’s resolution.

Just look what mobile technology trends have to offer in 2017. (Scroll down for infographic.)

1. 2017 will be the year of small businesses developing mobile apps.

With major brands like Subway, Dominos, 7-11, Starbucks and so many others seeing success with consumer-facing mobile apps, it only makes sense that small businesses will follow suit. In fact, it is said that more than 50 percent of small businesses will be looking to create a mobile app in 2017.

2. It’s all about location based services (LBS) in 2017.

The year 2016 broke some impressive grounds for location-based app services, and 2017 will certainly take these new discoveries to new levels. Location based services will allow business to offer customers real-time deals based on their location alone.

3. Augmented Reality and utility apps make a great couple.

Augmented reality apps are thought by many to be gimmicky, but as they start to integrate with utility apps, they are quickly becoming some of the most actively engaging apps out there today. The best part? Their benefits to business can help to boost the customer engagement that millennial customers desire.

4. Android Instant Apps will begin to emerge.

Instant apps are the solution to abandoned apps. Google’s new technology will allow apps to run instantly when they are needed—no downloading, no installing. Simply search, have your app turn up and do its job, then move on. Instant apps are the perfect solution for a quick mobile experience.

5. Artificial Intelligence has officially gone mobile.

More and more developers are starting to embed AI into their apps. This technology could be groundbreaking for the educational industry. Apps that can teach kids to learn based on how they learn could easily skyrocket test scores across the globe. The same can be said for mobile commerce—apps that shop for you based on what you like. Imagine your personal tutor and personal shopper, right on your phone.

6. IoT apps continue to spread across industries unopposed.

As more and more gadgets, household necessities, and “things” continue to connect to the internet, more and more apps are needed to control them remotely. IoT in 2017 will contribute substantially to mobile’s success.

7. Mobile security is a top priority for developers.

As mobile phones continue to evolve into purses and wallets, security is without a doubt a major concern—rightfully so. Developers have put security in 2017 at the top of their priority list.

8. App revenues expected to soar to $77 billion in 2017.

The numbers for mobile speak for themselves. It’s predicted that in 2017, there will be 268 million mobile apps downloaded, and those downloads will translate to $77 billion dollars in revenue for businesses. Keep in mind; that revenue is not just generated strictly by the app’s download. You have to remember that apps are marketing tools, and that means that the revenue is coming not as a result of what the app does but how the app helps to market your business and what it does.

Business with the strongest mobile strategy understand that apps have a purpose that is three-fold:

Increasing sales through mobile

Improving customer engagement

Increasing customer loyalty

When you can see these three potential allies for growth, your business is sure to benefit from mobile technology.

Conclusion

A new year is always an exciting time for businesses. They get to look back at the prior year and decide what went well and what needs to be changed.

If you are looking to make some changes to grow your business in 2017, you cannot afford to overlook developing a mobile app. When over 50% of your competitors are doing so, you have no choice but to get on board.

Even if you cannot fully understand what mobile has to offer in 2017, you should make it your New Year’s resolution to learn. Remember, learning new things ranks at #6 on the top 10 New Year’s resolutions. So, you won’t be only looking to try something new.