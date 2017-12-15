Wendy's Amazing Social Media Team Shares The Secrets to its Success

The operators of the restaurant chain's Twitter feed talked about their process during a Reddit AMA.

Fast food chain Wendy’s this year became just as known for its grade A social media sass on Twitter as they are for slinging hamburgers and chicken nuggets.

After a year of attention-grabbing tweets, the company’s social media team held a Reddit AMA where they shared a lesson that every company wanting to make a viral impact can take to heart.

Even though the Twitter account’s voice is all about breezy spontaneity, a lot of thought does go into what is shared. And the team gave some insight into the process. Case in point: “We don't get approval for everything, but definitely for some stuff,” they wrote. “The McDonald's tweets generally need approval."

When asked about what the higher-ups think about the risks the social media team takes, they shared that they do sometimes pull back and stop themselves from posting things that they think might go over the line -- and sometimes executives do let them know if they weren’t fans of a particular post.

A user asked, “Being savage on the internet is scary for brand teams. How did/do you soothe their concerns?” In response, the Wendy’s team gave a piece of advice not just useful for social media staffers, but any entrepreneur who finds that their business is capturing attention.

“Success happened before anyone had a chance to be scared," they wrote. "And then we just kept going through mistakes.”