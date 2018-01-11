Warren Buffett

Warren Buffett Says Bitcoin 'Definitely Will Come to a Bad Ending'

The Berkshire Hathaway CEO told CNBC the firm would never have a position in cryptocurrencies.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Warren Buffett Says Bitcoin 'Definitely Will Come to a Bad Ending'
Image credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Business Insider

Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett said Wednesday that the firm had no interest in jumping on the cryptocurrency bandwagon.

"We don't own any; we're not short any," Buffett said in an interview on CNBC. "We'll never have a position in them."

Of options trades that would profit from price declines, he added: "If I could buy a five-year put on every one of the cryptocurrencies, I'd be glad to do it but I would never short a dime's worth."

"What's going on definitely will come to a bad ending," he said.

Bitcoin, the cryptocurrency that surged 1,327 percent in 2017 to become the largest, is off to a shaky start this year along with Ripple's XRP, while ether, the second-largest, has risen to all-time highs.

Buffett's comments came a day after JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said he regretted calling bitcoin a "fraud."

Buffett said Berkshire Hathaway remained focused on identifying good businesses and investing in them.

The conglomerate announced Wednesday that it would expand its board of directors to 14 members, adding Gregory Abel and Ajit Jain. Buffett and Charlie Munger, Berkshire Hathaway's vice chairman, will keep their positions on the board.

Get the latest Bitcoin price here.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Brittney Castro
Brittney's a Certified Financial Planner who can help you manage your business and personal finances and navigate the ups and downs of starting a business.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Warren Buffett

Warren Buffett Recently Invested in Amazon. It Made Him Nearly $250 Million Before.

Warren Buffett

Warren Buffett Says He Eats McDonald's 3 Times a Week and Pounds Cokes Because He's Not 'Bothered' by Death

Warren Buffett

How Rich Was Warren Buffett at Your Age?