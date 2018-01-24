My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

News and Trends > Jobs

Do You Have One of the Most In-Demand Jobs in America? (Infographic)

Take a look at the fastest growing sectors in the country
Ask Yourself These 10 Questions Before Accepting a Job Offer
Next Article

Ask Yourself These 10 Questions Before Accepting a Job Offer

Next Article
Do You Have One of the Most In-Demand Jobs in America? (Infographic)
Image credit: Maskot | Getty Images
Staff Writer. Covers media, tech, startups, culture and workplace trends.

The career landscape is constantly shifting, and whether you’re looking to work your way up through the ranks or make a leap to a different field altogether, it’s important to know which industries are on the rise. To that end, new data from financial planning platform SmartAsset has identified the most in-demand jobs in the United States in 2017.

The company found that there were three central sectors that were growing in a big way: food preparation, health and service.

Related: What You Need to Know About Looking for a Job in 2018

The top 10 most in-demand jobs were personal care aides, food prep and serving workers, postsecondary health specialties teachers, nurse practitioners, non-farm animal caretakers, restaurant cooks, medical and health services managers, information security analysts, financial managers and medical assistants.

So if you have a facility for math and science and want to make a change, there are more than a few jobs available to you.

For more about how these sectors are growing, check out the infographic below.