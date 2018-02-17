9 Things to Consider Before Accepting a New Job

Often, the excitement associated with receiving the offer of a new job and accepting it, plus the flattery expressed by a job offer, may lead to a too-quick decision.

This story originally appeared on Personal Branding Blog



The job market seems much better lately, and more and more offers are being extended to applicants. Some move into the new positions from other jobs and others from being in transition. In both cases, those job seekers miss out if they don’t take a holistic approach to specific evaluation of the new opportunity.

Often, the excitement associated with receiving the offer of a new job and accepting it, plus the flattery expressed by that job offer, may lead to a too-quick decision. It’s advisable to first do some meticulous due diligence in order to avoid a possibly costly mistake, because numerous questions need clear answers before you become able to make a final decision. Here are a few.

1. How important, to you, is the content and the level of responsibility of the new job?

2. Does the new job fit your personality?

3. Does your new boss’ management style align with yours?

4. Are there future opportunities for promotion?

5. Will the new job satisfy your work-life balance?

6. Is the commute acceptable?

7. Is the amount of business travel expected in the new job acceptable?

8. Is the compensation -- in the form of salary and bonuses -- acceptable?

9. How about employee benefits such as health insurance and retirement plans?

This may not be a complete list, but it’s a good beginning. People make life decisions based on their logic and emotions. The outcomes are typically an aggregate of the two. Someone who’s been in transition for a while is more prone to make emotional decisions, and yet accepting a new job should be judged on the job’s merit and on logical reasoning. In such a situation as the acceptance of a job offer, it’s sometimes helpful to discuss the issue with a friend or, better yet, with a professional such as a career coach who deals with such matters frequently. The following might be a rhetorical question, but if you had a serious medical condition, would you seek a consultation with a friend or with a physician?