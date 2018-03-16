Lyft Will Test All-Access Monthly Subscriptions

/

The ride-hailing company is testing a subscription service that would remove the need to pay every time you travel.

March 16, 2018 2 min read

This story originally appeared on PCMag



Regular users of on-demand ride hailing service Lyft will be happy to hear they may be able to save some money in the not-too-distant future. That's because Lyft is testing a subscription service that would remove the need to pay every time you travel.

As Engadget reports, the subscription is called the All-Access Plan. For now, it looks to be an invite-only offer with emails being sent out to select riders. The price also varies, which is a clear sign Lyft is still trying to figure out what works best in terms of price, time and free ride limits.

Transportation reporters: Lyft just invited me to a $199 per month all access plan... "With an All-Access Plan, you pay $199 each month and your standard Lyft rides are free (up to $15). " — Janko Roettgers (@jank0) March 15, 2018



Variety correspondent Janko Roettgers tweeted about being offered a $199 monthly subscription. In return, he would get up to 30 rides each month for free in a standard Lyft as long as the price of each ride doesn't exceed $15. So Lyft is effectively offering him up to $450 worth of free rides.

Another offer sent out is for a $49 weekly subscription in return for seven free rides and the same $15 per ride limits ($105 value). Lyft also states there are no hidden costs and you can cancel at any time. For regular Lyft users, the savings will make signing up for a subscription a no-brainer, especially if your rides typically cost over $10.

For now, expect the invite-only testing to continue, but it seems likely this will launch as a subscription service open to everyone sooner rather than later.