My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

News and Trends / Lyft

Lyft Will Test All-Access Monthly Subscriptions

The ride-hailing company is testing a subscription service that would remove the need to pay every time you travel.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Lyft Will Test All-Access Monthly Subscriptions
Image credit: via PC Mag
Senior Editor
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PCMag

Regular users of on-demand ride hailing service Lyft will be happy to hear they may be able to save some money in the not-too-distant future. That's because Lyft is testing a subscription service that would remove the need to pay every time you travel.

As Engadget reports, the subscription is called the All-Access Plan. For now, it looks to be an invite-only offer with emails being sent out to select riders. The price also varies, which is a clear sign Lyft is still trying to figure out what works best in terms of price, time and free ride limits.


Variety correspondent Janko Roettgers tweeted about being offered a $199 monthly subscription. In return, he would get up to 30 rides each month for free in a standard Lyft as long as the price of each ride doesn't exceed $15. So Lyft is effectively offering him up to $450 worth of free rides.

Another offer sent out is for a $49 weekly subscription in return for seven free rides and the same $15 per ride limits ($105 value). Lyft also states there are no hidden costs and you can cancel at any time. For regular Lyft users, the savings will make signing up for a subscription a no-brainer, especially if your rides typically cost over $10.

For now, expect the invite-only testing to continue, but it seems likely this will launch as a subscription service open to everyone sooner rather than later.

Lyft and Waymo to Work Together on Self-Driving Cars

  • --shares
Add to Queue