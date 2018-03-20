They Were Acquired ... and Then the Buyer Went Bust

/

The apparel startup Richer Poorer thought it had found the perfect deal, but then everything went wrong.

March 20, 2018 1 min read

Introducing our new podcast, Problem Solvers with Jason Feifer, which features business owners and CEOs who went through a crippling business problem and came out the other side happy, wealthy and growing. Feifer, Entrepreneur's editor in chief, spotlights these stories so other business can avoid the same hardships. Listen below or click here to read more shownotes.

The apparel startup Richer Poorer thought it had found the perfect deal: A fast-growing e-commerce brand wanted to buy it, offering an influx of cash and resoures while leaving the founders in control. But after the deal went through, a nightmare scenario folded: The new parent company started to collapse.

In this episode of Problem Solvers, hosted by senior editor Stephanie Schomer, we learn how Richer Poorer's founders put the wheels in motion to get out -- and saved their company just in time.