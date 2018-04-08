A Small-Business Guide to Facebook Insights (Infographic)

/

Facebook Insights is an incredibly helpful tool -- if you know how to use it correctly.

April 8, 2018 1 min read

Facebook is more than just status updates and photo albums -- it's a major marketing tool for businesses. However, if you don't know how to use it properly and take advantage of all it has to offer, you might as well not use it at all.

From engaging customers to entertaining them, Facebook Insights provides some of the best tips and tools for boosting your business. To start, Facebook Insights will tell you information about your customer base, such as the type of people who follow you, where they are located, how old they are and more. Another important area that Facebook Insights covers is your competition. Using the tool, you can track their posts and engagement in order to get ideas for your own business.

With all of this information, you can come up with a bulletproof plan for growing your business.