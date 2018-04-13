Quotes From 10 Inspiring Women on Understanding Your Value

/

Female leaders and founders shared their advice at the ninth annual Women in the World conference.

April 13, 2018

The ninth annual Women in the World conference in New York City brought together authors, activists, politicians, innovators and entrepreneurs to share their expertise and perspective about the strides women have achieved in the world of work and the progress that still must be made. But no matter what their background, these women at the top of their fields spoke candidly about to be an effective leader and know your own worth.

Check out these quotes from 10 inspiring women who spoke at the conference:

Leah Busque, TaskRabbit founder and Fuel Capital Partner

"Work in general is not working for women. 60 percent of women are college grads and 5 percent of them hold top leadership roles in corporate America," says @labunleashed #futureofwork #WITW — Nina Zipkin (@NinaZipkin) April 13, 2018

@TaskRabbit founder @labunleashed says choosing the flexibility of freelancing shouldn't mean that you are setting yourself up for a world of instability. "There needs to be a marriage between the two." #futureofwork #WITW — Nina Zipkin (@NinaZipkin) April 13, 2018

Chef Dominique Crenn

Success happens when you empower your employees to take ownership of their work. “I dislike the word boss, I love the word leader. Everyone is a leader and the team is leading you too," says Chef @dominiquecrenn — Nina Zipkin (@NinaZipkin) April 13, 2018

Chef Barbara Lynch

“I’m going to be in this business for a long time, I need to treat people with dignity.” - Chef @barbaralynchBOS on learning what not do as she worked her way up to running her own kitchen. #WITW — Nina Zipkin (@NinaZipkin) April 13, 2018

Carmen Rita Wong, founder and CEO of Malecon Productions

Talking and being honest about #money is part of the fight for #equality. “You have to understand your own autonomy," says @CarmenSense. "How you manage your money changes your life completely...it affects every single point of your life." #WITW — Nina Zipkin (@NinaZipkin) April 13, 2018

Maxeme Tuchman, founder and CEO of Caribu

For aspiring female founders, @caribu's @Maxeme says that if you want to start a business, there will never be a right time, so don't wait. “If you are passionate about something, go do it.” #WITW — Nina Zipkin (@NinaZipkin) April 13, 2018

“Sponsors will put your name on their name and that is what all women should have," says @caribu CEO and co-founder @Maxeme about the qualities you should look for in the people you have in your corner. #WITW — Nina Zipkin (@NinaZipkin) April 13, 2018

Mindy Grossman, Weight Watchers CEO

You're more successful when you have people to rely on and share your experiences with. “It is so critical to have that authentic network that allows you to be vulnerable," says @WeightWatchers CEO @mindygrossman #WITW — Nina Zipkin (@NinaZipkin) April 13, 2018

Leila Hoteit, BCG Partner

As you work toward achieving great things, make sure that taking care of yourself is your top priority. “Put your oxygen mask on yourself first," advises @BCG partner @Leila_Hoteit #WITW — Nina Zipkin (@NinaZipkin) April 13, 2018

Christa Quarles, OpenTable CEO

"When you own your vulnerability, you become the most powerful person in the room" @OpenTable CEO @cquarles #reinventtherules #WITW — Nina Zipkin (@NinaZipkin) April 13, 2018

Diane von Furstenberg, designer and founder of DVF

Don't feel like you need to run your company like anyone else. “I never did a business plan," @DVF revealed in conversation with @katiecouric. "My first real business plan is now.” #WITW — Nina Zipkin (@NinaZipkin) April 13, 2018

“The most important relationship in life is the one that you have with yourself...When you doubt your power, you give power to your doubts.” - @DVF #WITW — Nina Zipkin (@NinaZipkin) April 13, 2018

Carrie Gracie, journalist and equal pay advocate