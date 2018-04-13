My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Leadership / Project Grow

Quotes From 10 Inspiring Women on Understanding Your Value

Female leaders and founders shared their advice at the ninth annual Women in the World conference.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Quotes From 10 Inspiring Women on Understanding Your Value
Image credit: Shutterstock.com
- Entrepreneur Staff
Staff Writer. Covers media, tech, startups, culture and workplace trends.
4 min read

A Note From The Editor

Think your company has what it takes to make our Top Company Cultures list? Apply now.

Apply now »

The ninth annual Women in the World conference in New York City brought together authors, activists, politicians, innovators and entrepreneurs to share their expertise and perspective about the strides women have achieved in the world of work and the progress that still must be made. But no matter what their background, these women at the top of their fields spoke candidly about to be an effective leader and know your own worth.

Check out these quotes from 10 inspiring women who spoke at the conference:

Leah Busque, TaskRabbit founder and Fuel Capital Partner

Chef Dominique Crenn

Chef Barbara Lynch

Carmen Rita Wong, founder and CEO of Malecon Productions

Maxeme Tuchman, founder and CEO of Caribu

Mindy Grossman, Weight Watchers CEO

Leila Hoteit, BCG Partner

Christa Quarles, OpenTable CEO

Diane von Furstenberg, designer and founder of DVF

Carrie Gracie, journalist and equal pay advocate

32 Powerful Women Share Their Hopes and Dreams for the Leaders of the Future

  • --shares
Add to Queue