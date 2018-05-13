How to Build Your Confidence and Create the Reputation You Want

/

Here are some quick tips to give your confidence a boost.

May 13, 2018 1 min read

This story originally appeared on Lewis Howes



One of my favorite guests I’ve had on this show is Jordan Harbinger from The Art of Charm. Previously, he gave great advice on how to leave the right first impression. It turns out, it’s not made through what we say. So little of the impression we give off is through our words. Instead, our body language says so much more than anything that comes out of our mouths.

This 5 Minute Friday will give you tips to build your confidence and create the impression you want on Episode 582.

Subscribe on iTunes, Stitcher Radio, Google Play or TuneIn.