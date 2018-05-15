My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Growth Strategies / Ask Entrepreneur

How This Entrepreneur Saved a Damaged Brand (Remember About.com?)

Learn how Neil Vogel took over the old internet giant About.com and transformed it into a thriving company called Dotdash.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
How This Entrepreneur Saved a Damaged Brand (Remember About.com?)
Image credit: Dotdash
- Entrepreneur Staff
Editor-in-Chief
2 min read

This is an episode of our podcast Problem Solvers. Each week, an entrepreneur reveals how they overcame an unexpected problem in their business -- and were happier and more successful as a result. The show is hosted by Entrepreneur’s editor in chief, Jason Feifer. Listen below, or subscribe on iTunesGoogle PlayStitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts.

How do you give new life to an old company? Bring new vision to a place that lost its own? And how do you bring your team -- and your new audience! -- along for the change? Those are the challenges Neil Vogel faced when taking over the old internet giant About.com and transforming it into a thriving company called Dotdash.

Related: This Entrepreneur Shares How He Sold the Product That Everyone Said Was Impossible

Thanks to our sponsors:

Small business never stops moving, so Dell’s US-based Small Business Advisors are trained to keep up. Just call 877-BUY-DELL to get connected. You’ll get tailored solutions you can trust, from an advisor who knows your business -- like which Dell PCs with Intel® CoreTM processors are right for you. That way, you can focus on your business and leave the tech questions to Dell.

Post-it Will Introduce Extreme Notes, and It's a Textbook Lesson in How to Solve a Customer Problem

  • --shares
Add to Queue