Follow This 10-Minute Workout Perfect for Busy Entrepreneurs

Make sure health and wellness don't fall to the bottom of your to-do list.

May 31, 2018 6 min read

As entrepreneurs, there is a lot to juggle. Balancing time between work, personal life, family life and all other aspects can be challenging. New hopes, dreams and goals are always at the forefront of our minds and we are always trying to grow ourselves and our businesses.

Most of us start off with the good intention of striking a balance. However, inevitably, life happens and something has to be put on the back burner. More often than not what ends up at the bottom of the to-do list is health and exercise.

Have you noticed yourself already falling off track with your wellness plan? Or perhaps you haven't even considered making changes and need some motivation.

We were girls who questioned our purpose in life. We filled our thoughts and time with dieting and exercising thinking that to do so would solve our problems or at least lead us to our answers. However, as we shrank in size physically so did our minds, spirits and business goals. We never felt good enough and all aspects of our lives began to suffer. We didn't have the emotional or physical energy we needed to be fully present in our business.

It wasn't until we began our self-love spiritual journey that things turned around. We discovered a new way of moving our bodies that not only challenged us physically but also mentally, spiritually and emotionally. Our Fit Soul Movement is a practice that combines short, effective workouts and high vibe mindset work providing you with "feel-good" endorphins so you can create more positive momentum in your life and those around you.

Why combine mindset work with fitness? It keeps you going and gives you a bigger why. Just like in building a business, you have to commit to fitness for the long run. Changing your body doesn't happen overnight and neither does growing a million-dollar business. It all takes consistency, creativity, mental focus and a strong mind to push through the tough times.

As entrepreneurs, you know how important it is to have the right mindset to succeed in your business. But, what about your mindset when it comes to your health and fitness habits? Have you ever thought about how your mindset affects your general wellbeing, confidence and creativity?

Eating well and exercising are critical for health, vitality, increasing your productivity, improving your mood and boosting your energy. However, they don't even come into play until you work on the most important aspect of you -- your mindset. If your mind isn't on board, it's going to make this journey a whole lot harder.

Working out, when done correctly and with the right intention, helps improve self-image to create a healthier you, inside and out. Fitness helps you to improve your quality of life by reducing your stress and anxiety.

What do Richard Branson, President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama all have in common? They put exercise as a priority to help improve their minds for success and reduce stress. Branson has even said that one reason he is successful is that he works out.

As humans, we are our own worst critics. Exercise can help sharpen the body and mind connection to boost your self esteem. Are you ready to give your body and mind the attention it deserves and watch how your business will follow suit?

Consistently exercising and taking care of your mind while running a successful business doesn't have to be complicated or time consuming. Here's how to do it fast and effective.

Our 10-minute workout and 5-minute mindset work:

For the workout, set your timer for 10 rounds with two intervals: one set to 10 seconds (this will be your rest) and second interval set to 50 seconds (this will be when you perform each exercise).

1. Knee to elbow burpee. To do the knee to elbow burpee, start standing with your feet together and then jump back into a high plank position. Perform a push-up and then bring your right knee up to your right elbow and repeat on the left side, bringing your left knee up to left elbow. Then jump your feet in toward your hands.

2. Weighted skaters. To do weighted skaters, start with holding a single dumbbell in your hands in a small squat. Jump sideways to the left, landing on your left leg. Bring your right leg behind to your left ankle, and don't let it touch the floor. Reverse direction by jumping to the right with your right leg.

3. Mule kick into a jump squat. To do a mule kick into a jump squat, start by getting down on all fours with your arms straight and your knees slightly bent. Engage your core, shift your weight onto your hands, and kick your feet up into the air, spreading them wide as you can. Land softly and perform a jump squat by squatting low and jumping up explosively.

4. Squat with alternating leg raises. For an added challenge, start holding a dumbbell in your hands out in front of you. Next stand with your feet shoulder-width distance apart, feel parallel. Bend your knees, lowering your hips deeply so your thighs are parallel with the floor, keeping your weight in your heels. Then rise back up, straightening the legs and lifting the left leg out to the side and squeezing the outer glute. Then step foot back to starting stance, squat down again. Stand up and do a side leg lift on the right side.

5. Plank underneath crossovers. To do a plank underneath crossovers, start in a standard plank position with body straight, toes on the ground, forearms on the ground, and head looking down and slightly ahead. Then slide your right leg underneath your body toward the left side. Return to standard plank position. Then slide your left leg underneath your body toward the right side.

Mindset work: You can mix the mindset work up depending on what you feel called to do, but here's an idea: one minute of deep breathing to quiet your mind, two minutes of gratitude and two minutes of visualization.

Running your successful business requires you to be fully present every day, so that's why it's important to create a routine of taking care of you every day -- mind, body and soul.