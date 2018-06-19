My Queue

Ice Cream

Why Phil Mickelson Just Invested in Frozen Yogurt-Making Robots

The five-time major champion and his business partner has just signed on to open 30 Reis & Irvy's locations in San Diego.
Image credit: Jamie Squire | Getty Images
Phil Mickelson has just invested in Reis & Irvy's frozen yogurt-making robots.
Entrepreneur Staff
Associate Editor, Contributed Content
1 min read

World Golf Hall of Famer Phil Mickelson announced this week that he and his business partner, Steve Loy, have signed a deal to open 30 Reis & Irvy's stores in San Diego. Reis & Irvy's makes custom yogurt orders, but it's less a store and more like a vending machine. The only difference is that a robot puts together your order of different yogurt flavors and toppings while you watch. 

It looks like this:

“I’m absolutely thrilled to be part of such transformative industry change,” Mickelson told The New York Post about the partnership. “I’ve pushed boundaries my whole career and that mind-set carries over into the business world.”

These ice cream-making robots can be placed in a variety of locations, and they are installed for free by Reis & Irvy's. They are low-maintenance units, with a self-cleaning mechanism and the capability to serve 200 orders before they need to be serviced. Each kiosk is 15 square feet and weighs 1,500 pounds. 

