Why Phil Mickelson Just Invested in Frozen Yogurt-Making Robots

The five-time major champion and his business partner has just signed on to open 30 Reis & Irvy's locations in San Diego.

June 19, 2018 1 min read

World Golf Hall of Famer Phil Mickelson announced this week that he and his business partner, Steve Loy, have signed a deal to open 30 Reis & Irvy's stores in San Diego. Reis & Irvy's makes custom yogurt orders, but it's less a store and more like a vending machine. The only difference is that a robot puts together your order of different yogurt flavors and toppings while you watch.

It looks like this:

“I’m absolutely thrilled to be part of such transformative industry change,” Mickelson told The New York Post about the partnership. “I’ve pushed boundaries my whole career and that mind-set carries over into the business world.”

These ice cream-making robots can be placed in a variety of locations, and they are installed for free by Reis & Irvy's. They are low-maintenance units, with a self-cleaning mechanism and the capability to serve 200 orders before they need to be serviced. Each kiosk is 15 square feet and weighs 1,500 pounds.