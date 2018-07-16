The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals for Entrepreneurs

'Tis the season for online shopping.

July 16, 2018

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

It’s Christmas in July, and Amazon is ready to celebrate. Online shoppers have marked their calendars for what may be considered a new national holiday, Amazon Prime Day. From Monday, July 16, at 3 p.m. ET, to midnight July 17, Amazon will offer more than 1 million deals on products for its beloved Prime members.

If you’re thinking of saving your holiday shopping for Black Friday, you may want to think again. According to reports, 76 percent of Prime Day prices were better than Black Friday prices last year, with that number only predicted to rise.

Based on predictions by bestblackfriday.com, now’s the time to buy your electronics, even if you’re anti-Amazon. Retailers including Microsoft, Google and GameStop are offering competitive rates to make the most of the predicted surge of online shopping.

(Quick tip: If you’re not already a Prime member, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial to get in on the Prime Day action, then cancel whenever you choose).

Products are expected to go quick, so we’ve compiled a list of the best Prime Day deals for entrepreneurs, so you don’t miss out while searching through the site.

For your business trips: Travelpro Platinum Magna 2 Carry-On Suitcase, $130 ($60 off)

If you need an at-home assistant: Echo Dot (2nd Generation), $35 ($15 off)

To keep you entertained on your commute: Amazon Prime Music, four months unlimited for $1

When you don’t have time to go grocery shopping: Prime Now, $10 off Whole Foods delivery orders

To keep an eye on things: Cloud Cam Security Camera, $79.99 ($40 off)

For business on-the-go: Fire HD 10 Tablet with Alexa Hands-Free, $89.99 ($60 off)

For your time off: 40-inch HDTV, $120 (over $200 off)

To catch up on reading: Amazon Kindle Paperwhite, $100 ($20 off)

For your morning workout: Jabra Elite 45e sport earphones, $70 ($30 off)