4 Ways to Use Marketing Push Techniques to Scale Up Your Business

Look for similar audiences, then narrow your target.

July 27, 2018 4 min read

For most businesses, starting an online marketing campaign is a natural choice. Many companies invest in search network campaigns to serve existing demand, commonly known as a pull campaign. On the other side of the coin is a push campaign. A push campaign presents products and services to an audience without serving an initial demand.

There are multiple reasons to move toward push campaigns and reach users that might be interested in your company but are not familiar with you. Whether your company has achieved its full search potential or if the search campaigns are becoming too expensive to be profitable, here are some push strategies that can help scale up your business.

1. Take advantage of Google in market audiences.

Google defines the in-market audience as “a way to connect with consumers who are actively researching or comparing products and services across Google Display Network, publisher and partner sites, and YouTube.”

Google has an extensive set of in-market audiences. These are lists of users whose online activity indicates the likelihood a user will perform a conversion in a specific vertical. In-market audiences include but are not limited to, people who are likely to move, rent a place, buy a car or even request a mortgage. Google in-market audiences are a potent tool. As long as a business selects the right audiences, they can perform very well.

In order for in-market audiences to do well, it is best practice to create banner ads that align with the landing page color scheme, call to action and content to maximize the conversion rate.

2. Target relevant websites with banner ads.

More than two million websites are offering the trillion plus ad impressions that are available monthly to advertisers on the Google Display Network alone. All of this advertising space means companies can identify websites that are highly related to their products or services and decide to buy ad space on them.

If well selected, these websites, also known as placements, can generate a good boost in conversions at an affordable cost per click. A placement campaign does require brief research on sites where a business wants to be showcased.

Often this research will unveil placements that are hidden but can generate a fair amount of conversions and an even lower cost per click. The reason? The smaller the number of advertisers that want to place banners on them, the lower the competition for a single placement.

3. Create similar audience campaigns on Google.

Similar audience campaigns work by looking at an existing target list and identifying new users whose online behavior resembles the ones on the original list. For instance, if a business creates a remarketing list for users who converted on their site, Google will automatically identify users who behave similarly based on multiple factors such as online behavior, time of the conversion and dynamic adjustments on the original list.

Similar audiences can be a powerful tool if carefully monitored during their first run. Additionally, similar audience campaigns should be set to meet target goals. Not all similar audiences will perform well, but the ones that do will undoubtedly help to scale up a business.

4. Facebook behavior targeting.

Facebook offers exciting targeting options that are very similar to the in-market audiences that we have described for Google. However, Facebook’s equivalent of in-market audiences is called behaviors and demographics. These audiences allow you to target based on valuable criteria such as credit card usage, shopping frequency, shopping preferences, current needs and much more.

Facebook is definitively adding a lot of value to businesses that are trying to scale up with the push system, but it requires a reasonable level of expertise of the platform to be able to take full advantage of it.

With these four methods, push campaigns are sure to raise the profit and notability of your company. Each strategy within Google and Facebook is meant to find your companies ideal placements, target audience members and optimal remarketing techniques. Rather than force sales and profit within a singular audience, it’s best to take the opportunity to introduce your services, products or the company to a whole new market and set of users. This way the scale-up of your company can move swiftly and organically.