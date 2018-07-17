Emoji

The 10 Most Popular Emoji in Web Addresses

Did you know you could have a heart … in your URL?
The 10 Most Popular Emoji in Web Addresses
Image credit: Blackzheep | Getty Images
Editorial Intern
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Does your domain name look a little bland? If so, it might be time to add an emoji. Emoji are now offered on .cf, .m, .ga., .GQ, .ml, .to and .ws URLs. Universally understandable, companies including Budweiser and Phoenix Rising Football Club are turning to emoji to add a fun, and visually appealing, aspect to an otherwise boring domain.

Related: Whether You Like Emoji or Not, They're Amazing for Marketing Your Business

If you’re looking to snag an emoji for your website’s URL, get out your checkbook. The highest known sale price for an emoji domain was the cloud emoji, ☁.com, for $13,600. Just like a typical domain name, the single emoji are the most expensive. If you’re looking for a more affordable option, GoDaddy recommends you try a visual pun.

 

Here are the 10 most popular emojis in web domains, according to GoDaddy:

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Check Out the New Emoji Headed to Apple Devices

  • --shares
Add to Queue