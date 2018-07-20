The Ultimate Guide to Saving Money on Utilities

These basic steps should save you several hundred dollars a year or more.

July 20, 2018 9 min read

This story originally appeared on Due



Utilities are a practical necessity, but they occupy a massive line on your monthly budget. The typical American family spends more than $2,000 a year on utility bills, including electricity, water and sewage and natural gas -- and depending on where you live, you might spend even more than that. If you can manage to cut those costs by just 25 percent, you could be saving money on utilities. This includes savings of more than $500 a year. And, if you cut them by 50 percent, you could save more than $1,000.

Saving money on utilities

So, what steps can you take toward saving money on utilities? There are some general strategies you can use for all three main types of utilities. Plus, there are specific lifestyle habits and strategies you can use for each type of utility.

Monitoring

The first key to success is consistently monitoring your usage (and how much you spend every month). Only with these numbers in front of you will you be able to determine your best and worst categories. This will also help determine whether your new strategies directed at saving money on utilities are working.

Upgrading your appliances

You can start by upgrading your appliances. After all, your appliances are the conduits through which you use the majority of your utilities.

Purchase newer, energy-efficient models. Energy-efficient heaters, air conditioning units, refrigerators and other appliances might cost a bit of money upfront (usually hundreds to thousands of dollars). Over the course of years, you’ll easily make up for those costs with utility bill savings. Every year, appliances get more efficient. If any of your appliances are more than a decade old, it’s time to replace them.

Changing your home

Next, you can make upgrades to your home. Some of these can be costly, so work with whatever you can afford:

Invest in new windows. New windows can be expensive, costing a few thousand dollars for a full replacement for the average home. They can make a dramatic difference in the energy efficiency of your home. New windows are better insulated. This means your house will stay cooler in summer and warmer in winter. Your heating and cooling system won’t need to work nearly as hard, so you’ll save money.

Cleaning your house

Thankfully, this one won’t cost you much money -- just an hour or two of your time on a weekend. Keeping your house free from dust, dirt, animal fur and other contaminates increases airflow and reduces the burden of debris on your appliances.

It’s also a good idea to clean your appliances regularly. For example, clean out the coils on your refrigerator so it can continue to reach its ideal temperature without expending more energy than necessary. In general, the cleaner they are, the more efficiently they’re going to run.

Make sure the ductwork in your home gets cleaned out at least once a year. Dust and dirt can accumulate here and make your heating and cooling system far less efficient (not to mention adding contaminants to the air).

Using natural light

Natural light plays a powerful role in the temperature of your house; if you let too much light in during the summer, the inside of your house will heat up, while too much shade in the winter can make your house even colder. Use outdoor installations like trees and indoor installations like shades to carefully control how and where natural light hits your house; it’s a free way to cool or warm your home, depending on the season.

Conducting ongoing maintenance

Regular maintenance is one of the best strategies for saving money on utilities. There are several areas you’ll need to pay attention to:

Replace parts and make repairs. Over time, the parts on your appliances, especially those that use multiple utilities at once (like pools and spas), are going to degrade. It’s important to replace those parts as soon as possible so your appliance can continue to operate efficiently. If you let a repair go unattended for too long, your efficiency will drop, and you’ll end up paying more than you have to.

Saving electricity

These additional tactics can help with saving money on utilities that involve electricity:

Cook with the stove or oven, rather than the microwave. Your microwave uses more in electricity than your stove will in natural gas. When possible, rely on your oven or stove to cook your food.

Reducing water and sewage costs

If you’re more concerned about water and sewage costs, these strategies can help you:

Time your showers. Pay attention to how long you take showers. It’s probably longer than you realize. Reducing that time by just a few minutes a day can help you save several gallons of water every month.

Saving natural gas

Finally, if you want to save more on natural gas, try these strategies:

You don't have to go cold or adopt unreasonable lifestyle habits. These basic steps should save you several hundred dollars a year or more. On top of that, you'll be helping the environment since you'll be creating less pollution and wasting less natural resources. Try putting these strategies for saving money on utilities to work in your household, but don't get too restrictive. There's no need to make yourself uncomfortable for the sole sake of saving a few dollars.

(By Max Palmer)

(By Max Palmer)