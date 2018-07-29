The Keys to Building an Influential Personal Brand

Personal branding goes beyond your career.

There is something incredibly important in life that I don’t hear enough people talking about. It’s called your personal brand and it goes far beyond your career.

I started learning about personal branding over 10 years ago when I got into the entrepreneurial world. I noticed a big difference between some people’s brands and others'. So I started taking notes.

Today, I credit a huge part of my success, both personally and professionally, to the personal brand I’ve created. It’s my reputation and much more.

There’s no one I trust more to teach on this topic than my good friend Rory Vaden.

Rory and I met years ago and would meet up every once in a while at different events. But it wasn’t until I felt the need to call him a couple of months ago that I truly learned about Rory’s genius.

I was feeling a little uneasy about what to do next with my personal brand and business. I knew I needed to get an outside set of expert eyes on it.

So I called Rory out of the blue and asked if I could come meet him to talk about it.

Rory not only gave me two days of his time and hosted me at his house, but he also gave me valuable insight into my business and brand, and I am shifting my entire focus as a result.

I want to share this same information and insight with as many people as possible, so Rory flew out to record a podcast episode all about how he looks at branding (and what he helps his clients do).

He even offered free brand strategy calls to any School of Greatness podcast listeners if you are interested in building an influential personal brand.

This conversation is a goldmine, and I can’t wait for you to take tons of notes on it in Episode 670.

