8 Kids Were Asked to Sketch Futuristic Tech Products. The Results Are Surprisingly Brilliant.

From an 'eatwatch' to a 'recycle bot' -- the future is looking bright.
Image credit: skynesher | Getty Images
Ever wonder what the future holds? Some of the best people to ask might be your kids, nephews or nieces. It turns out, they’ve got a tech-forward outlook on what the future holds.

Decluttr.com asked a group of children aged 4- to 11-years-old to conceptualize the tech products they predict people will use in 30 years’ time. Then, the company asked a concept artist to bring their sketches to life. The result? An “eatwatch,” a “recycle bot,” a “print-a-food” and more.

For 4-year-old Ayana, her idea of a bright future involves a futuristic smartwatch that notifies a person’s body when they are running low on energy. For Jade, 6, a recycle bot that would help make recycling easy and hassle-free is really what the world needs. From 3D printed food to driving hover cars with retractable wings, check out these eight futuristic inventions from the world’s next kidpreneurs.

