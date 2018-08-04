8 Kids Were Asked to Sketch Futuristic Tech Products. The Results Are Surprisingly Brilliant.
Ever wonder what the future holds? Some of the best people to ask might be your kids, nephews or nieces. It turns out, they’ve got a tech-forward outlook on what the future holds.
Decluttr.com asked a group of children aged 4- to 11-years-old to conceptualize the tech products they predict people will use in 30 years’ time. Then, the company asked a concept artist to bring their sketches to life. The result? An “eatwatch,” a “recycle bot,” a “print-a-food” and more.
For 4-year-old Ayana, her idea of a bright future involves a futuristic smartwatch that notifies a person’s body when they are running low on energy. For Jade, 6, a recycle bot that would help make recycling easy and hassle-free is really what the world needs. From 3D printed food to driving hover cars with retractable wings, check out these eight futuristic inventions from the world’s next kidpreneurs.