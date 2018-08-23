How the Founder of Pressed Juicery Turned $30,000 Into a Projected $75 Million Company

Hayden Slater quit his job at HBO to start the cold-pressed juice giant after a life-changing trip to Thailand. Here's his story -- and how he overcame a run-in with the health department.

August 23, 2018 13 min read

On an island called Koh Samui in the Gulf of Thailand, Hayden Slater was attempting a 30-day juice cleanse.

It was August 2008, and he was staying in a tiny hut at an alternative health spa, surrounded by coconut groves, dense rainforest and white sand beaches. Since he was new to juice fasting, Slater’s original plan had been a five-day cleanse, but on the final day, stunned by his levels of energy and clarity, he decided to keep going. The cleanse meant drinking juice made from fruits and vegetables every few hours, and by day 14, he was counting the hours until the 30 days were up. But by the last week, he felt at peace, content. He remembers looking in the mirror and being surprised to see how bright the whites of his eyes appeared. At day 30, a part of him wanted to continue the journey.

Image credit: Pressed Juicery



Slater would go on to co-found Pressed Juicery, a cold-pressed juice company that pegs its projected revenue at more than $75 million for fiscal year 2019. Besides juice, it serves smoothies, flavored waters and frozen fruit soft-serve.

The cold-pressed juice market was worth an estimated $4.3 billion in 2017. By 2024, it’s projected to surpass $8 billion. But despite Pressed Juicery’s success in that market, CEO Hayden Slater experienced his share of setbacks -- including a career 180, a health department shutdown and two run-ins with the FDA. Here’s his story.

The Itch

Like any ‘80s kid born in Los Angeles, a young Slater grew up with fair weather alongside the film and TV industry and watching TGIF shows such as Full House. His parents’ friends -- and his friends’ parents -- were producers, directors and editors. He interned with Steve Tisch, the producer behind titles such as Forrest Gump and Risky Business.

Slater was a self-proclaimed “fast food junkie” for most of his childhood. He was the furthest thing from a yogi, so as a theater student at New York University, discovering that an introductory yoga class was a sophomore year requirement left him less than thrilled. “No college kid wants an 8 a.m. class,” he says.

That all changed when Slater’s yoga teacher walked into the room. He was struck by her beauty, her energy and the way she brought words he’d always heard in passing -- yoga, chanting, macrobiotics -- to life. Slater’s initial reluctance to take the class faded quickly and was replaced with inspiration. He would never forget his teacher’s most loyal sidekick: an ever-present thermos of green juice.

Slater began incorporating cold-pressed juice into his morning routines. He calls it the “catalyst” -- the first real-life experience that opened his eyes to feeling healthier.

The Detour

Fresh after graduating NYU, Slater landed a full-time gig at HBO, the network behind shows such as Sex and the City, Westworld and Game of Thrones.

But the industry’s trademark long hours -- and tables full of free food via craft service -- meant it wasn’t long before Slater fell back into old habits. “It was mind-blowing how quickly I had forgotten how eating clean made you feel,” he says. “Eating crappy became my norm again.”

He started off as an assistant to executive producer Cynthia Mort on the show Tell Me You Love Me, then started helping out in the writers’ room. After the show’s wrap, Slater bought a one-way ticket to travel southeast Asia.