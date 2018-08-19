How Augmented Reality Has Changed Selfies Forever (Infographic)

Here's how AR is changing the selfie game.

August 19, 2018 2 min read

Throughout their lifetime, the average millennial will take 25,676 selfies, according to research compiled by eyewear company FramesDirect. Not only that, but millennials usually spend a whopping 54 hours per year taking selfies. Typically, a millennial will take nine selfies every week to either post on social media, snap a vacation shot, send to a significant other or celebrate a birthday.

Related: Why AR & VR Are the Need of the Hour

It’s clear that selfies have been taken to the next level, and with the help of augmented reality, it’s only getting bigger. In 2015, Snap introduced the first augmented reality filter with “rainbow barfing.” The year after, it amped up its AR levels with the highly popular dog filter. In 2017, the company launched Lens Studio, a desktop application that allows any user to create and submit an AR filter.

Of course, Snap’s not the only social media platform tapping into the innovative tech -- Instagram’s filters and Selfie Facebook Spaces include AR. Selfies go beyond social media, with their ability to unlock phones or pay for purchases.

Related: How Augmented Reality Will Shape the Future of Ecommerce

To learn more about how augmented reality is changing selfies forever, check out FramesDirect.com’s infographic below.