How I Balance Entrepreneurship and Motherhood

Being a mom and an entrepreneur can feel like juggling with six balls in the air at all times.

I may not look like Gal Gadot, but every morning, often before the sun has risen, I carefully slip into my Wonder Woman costume; a new day has begun, and there are wars to wage, battles to fight and goals to be met.

Unlike Gadot's character, Diana, I don't carry a shield -- I carry the Star Sports Backpack. I've spent the last six years of my life juggling being a wife, mother, inventor, entrepreneur and businesswoman. With my family's support, I started Star Sports Backpack, and we've been able to obtain NCAA licensing, which is no easy feat. That means that we can use the logos and official colors of the sports teams within the NCAA -- which is huge for our sports-centric backpacks. I understand how difficult it is to juggle with six balls in the air. However, I've found some tips and tricks that have helped me along the way that I'd like to share.

Keep two planners -- one digital and one handwritten -- to keep yourself organized.

I can't tell you how many times having a handwritten planner has saved me. Whether it was a meeting with a vendor that saved to the wrong week on my digital calendar, or the day I had back-to-back meetings and couldn't get an internet connection, my handwritten planner has been a lifesaver. I also have three Google calendars set up -- one for work, one for family and one that combines the two. That way, I can always see, at a glance, if I can pick up my sons on any given day, of if I need to utilize my support group of friends, neighbors and relatives. For my planner, I highlight family events in one color and business events in another. My responsibilities as a mother and a businesswoman are clear, crisp, and easily juggled through organization.

Make taking care of yourself a priority.

Self-care is incredibly trendy right now, but making sure to work out and get enough sleep helps to balance your stress, increase your energy and help you focus. As a busy mom, I need the small brain reset, where my batteries get recharged. I try to visit a chiropractor every two weeks and accomplish multiple things at a time.

Plan ahead with low-maintenance chores.

It isn't unusual to find food in the slow cooker, food on the stove top, the dishwasher running, the laundry running and me, sitting at the kitchen table with deep conditioner in my hair, a face mask and my cell phone backing up on my laptop while I help my two boys with their homework after school. At the end of the evening, we will have food prepared for the week, clean clothing and I will be camera-ready.

Surround yourself with people with diverse skill sets.

For work, and my personal life, it is important that your teams complement each other. For work, I have multiple specialists, which allows me to manage, rather than micromanage, and trust that things will still be accomplished in line with my company. For my personal life, I have a network of friends and family, where we all work together to bring our children to games, practices, school and other activities. As a team, we are able to accomplish more as a group than we would individually.

With my many roles, I've found that following these four tips is essential for my ability to juggle the many hats I wear, without dropping the ball. At the end of the day, I take off my costume and transform back into Josie, woman, wife and mother, proving that you really can have it all.

Follow my tips as you travel down the road to success, because we all must support each other. After all, as we say at Star Sports Backpack, "We've got your back!"