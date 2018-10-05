Social Media Marketing

How to Present Your Complex Self on Social Media

Women often feel pressure to present a polished image. What does that mean for social media branding?
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
How to Present Your Complex Self on Social Media
Image credit: Hero Images | Getty Images
Guest Writer
CEO of Pink Lily
5 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Like many other women in business, I've grappled over the years with the best way to present myself on social media. Do I express my honest opinions? Do I share personal photos as well as professional snaps? Should I maintain multiple accounts, sharply dividing my work life from my private life? How can I engage with my audience in a way that helps grow my business, while feeling true to who I really am?

Related: It's OK to Not Be OK

These questions swirl in the minds of female entrepreneurs, CEOs, leaders and professionals because we women feel indirect and direct pressure to cultivate a powerful public image. Many of my friends and colleagues feel that they must carefully curate their social media persona, and understand the ramifications of failing to do so. Data confirms that global internet users are spending more time on social media sites than ever before -- currently averaging 135 minutes per day. A leader without a social media presence is missing a key opportunity to reach potential customers, partners, influencers and talent.

So, creating and maintaining a social media brand is important. And there's a wealth of information out there for those who want to build their social media presence and run it effectively (these tips from Sprout Social are a great start). But, what specifically do female leaders need to keep in mind about social media?

Get personal.

Up to now, you may have maintained separate social media channels for your private life and professional life. For many women leaders, this translates to a fairly active Facebook page for friends and family, and a sporadically updated LinkedIn page for professional networking. This is a decent baseline, but you shouldn't be afraid to upgrade from the norm.

Related: Women: Here's How to Overcome Your Fear of Your Personal Brand

If you're ready to take things to the next level, I'd encourage you to set up an Instagram and/or Twitter account to marry your personal and work life into one unified presence. Both of these channels boast a significant user base, and are frequently utilized by prominent CEOs and leaders for exactly this purpose. If you already have a presence on one or both of these sites, consider augmenting your content with more personal, accessible details and posting more often. As an example, my Instagram page features posts connected to all aspects of my life -- ranging from business achievements to days out with my kids. I post to this account often, I don't shy away from sharing personal details about my life and I actively engage with my followers. As a result, I now have an audience of more than 36,000 and consider Instagram to be a major pipeline for funneling new customers to my product website. But, none of this would have been possible if I hadn't set up the account in the first place, or if I had relegated the account to only business updates or product news.

Own your individuality.

As women, many of us were given the message (sometimes repeatedly) that we needed to mask or downplay our femininity and authenticity in order to be successful in business. Perhaps a leader or colleague commented on your style of dress or speaking voice. Or maybe you were given feedback about an emotional encounter, your after-work hobbies or your office decor. These judgments and criticisms can be subtle or overt, and unfortunately they still happen to women across the country every day.

Thankfully, when it comes to social media, authenticity is a virtue, not a liability. A recent survey found that 80 percent to 90 percent of U.S. consumers (range dependent on generation) value authenticity from brands. Fifty-seven percent of those respondents said that less than half of our well-known brands create content that resonates as authentic.

Related: The Founder of a Macaron Bakery Used Her Past Experience As a Photo Editor to Build Her Instagram-Ready Brand

What does this mean for your social media pages? Followers (including potential customers) want you to be real. The more true you are to yourself -- expressing the complexities, challenges, vulnerabilities and imperfections of your everyday life -- the more you'll successfully ingratiate yourself with your target audience. This is a proven tactic, and the brands and leaders that embrace it are positively thriving.

For me, being authentic has often meant showcasing my highly feminine side. I've always loved "girly girl" clothes, ladylike design details and the color pink. It's just who I am. And because I know that authenticity will make or break my social media brand, I choose to freely share that part of myself with my audience. Your version of authenticity may or may not be related to femininity. Perhaps it's your chosen hobby or favorite sport, your obsession with animals or your quirky bookish side. Whatever makes you you -- it's time to take a chance and reveal it to the world. I promise you'll be pleased with the results.

More From Women Entrepreneur

How to Present Your Complex Self on Social Media
Social Media Marketing

How to Present Your Complex Self on Social Media

Women often feel pressure to present a polished image. What does that mean for social media branding?
Tori Gerbig | 5 min read
4 Ways to Attract and Retain Top Female Talent in Tech
Women in Tech

4 Ways to Attract and Retain Top Female Talent in Tech

As an industry, we all need to do better at promoting women.
Shari Buck | 5 min read
'We Had a Feeling of Failure And Guilt' Says This Founder Who Shut Down Her Company and Relaunched With the Help of Her Mentor
Mentor Moments

'We Had a Feeling of Failure And Guilt' Says This Founder Who Shut Down Her Company and Relaunched With the Help of Her Mentor

Kelly Love needed help rebuilding her company after she and her co-founders pulled their non-toxic cleaning products from shelves. But a new acquaintance proved to be a valuable resource -- and friend.
Stephanie Schomer | 6 min read
3 Helpful Subscription Services, According to This Successful Mompreneur
Ready for Anything

3 Helpful Subscription Services, According to This Successful Mompreneur

This entrepreneur shares how she streamlines her tasks to get more done throughout the week.
GOBankingRates | 4 min read

More from Entrepreneur

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

One-on-one online sessions with our experts can help you start a business, grow your business, build your brand, fundraise and more.
Book Your Session

Whether you are launching or growing a business, we have all the business tools you need to take your business to the next level, in one place.
Enroll Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Nothing to See Here? Social Media Marketing for Businesses That Aren't Photogenic