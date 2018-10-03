Leadership

When Times Are Tough, Give Your Team This Pep Talk

It's one that LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman has given many, many times.
When Times Are Tough, Give Your Team This Pep Talk
Image credit: Courtesy of Masters of Scale
Entrepreneur Staff
Editor-in-Chief
3 min read

Entrepreneurship is not easy. Not every day will be a good one. And what do you do then?

Step one: You remind yourself that you’re not alone. "At some point -- and usually at many points -- the startups I’ve founded or invested in hit dark days,” said LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman, now a partner at the venture capital firm Greylock Partners, on his podcast Masters of Scale. “The company faces an existential threat. It will live or die on how the emergency plays out. The team is tired. The team is discouraged. The team is scared.”

To reinvigorate them, you move on to step two: Find the words that'll inspire them.

Related: 10 Truths and Tips on Scaling an Amazing Company From the 'Oracle of Silicon Valley'

When times are tough, Hoffman said he's often delivered a version of the same speech to his team members. And on the most recent episode of Masters of Scale, he offered a version of it. Here’s Hoffman's rally cry:

"If startups were easy, everyone would do it. They’re hard. But that hardness is the thing that gives you the chance to change the world. All startups go through a valley of the shadow. All of them -- PayPal, LinkedIn, things that I’ve done personally, things that I’ve invested in, Facebook, Airbnb, all have valleys of the shadow where you’re like, 'Why did we think this was a good idea? We didn’t realize there was going to be this landmine, that it was going to be this hard.' But that’s where you have the possibility of being heroic, of accomplishing something that no one else has done, of making a change in the world that gets reflected into society and changes millions of people’s lives. And that’s the reason why you face down these dark days, you band together, and you work very hard to solve them. And that’s your chance to be heroes.“

Try your own version of that the next time your team needs a pick-me-up. Consider it: People aren't just there for a paycheck. They're there to feel like they're doing something meaningful -- and with your vision, you can create that sense of meaning.

More from Entrepreneur

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

One-on-one online sessions with our experts can help you start a business, grow your business, build your brand, fundraise and more.
Book Your Session

Whether you are launching or growing a business, we have all the business tools you need to take your business to the next level, in one place.
Enroll Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Buy From
The Hero Factor

The Hero Factor

Buy From
Total Alignment

Total Alignment

Buy From
The Business of Good

The Business of Good

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Former Navy SEAL Commanders Say New Leaders Always Make the Same 2 Mistakes