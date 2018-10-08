Free Webinar: Make the Most of Small Business Saturday and Kick Off the Holiday Season!

Learn how to think bigger about leveraging this holiday and using tech to better serve your customers and get insights that will help you grow.

October 8, 2018 2 min read

Do you have a strategy to make the most of this year’s Small Business Saturday? It can be a big day for small businesses and a great kick-off to the holiday season. It is coming up on Saturday, November 24, and if you plan ahead, you can leverage this celebration to help raise awareness of and grow your business.

Join us for an insightful conversation with technology experts and small-business owners during a 60-minute webinar called “Make the Most of Small Business Saturday and Kick Off the Holiday Season.” Presented by Comcast Business and Entrepreneur, this webinar will teach you how to think bigger about marketing your business and how to leverage technology to help you better serve your customers and get insights that will help you grow—doing more with what you already have.

Not only can you use tech to help get people in your doors, you can use smart tools to help give your customers an experience they won't forget once they are there.

Attendees of this webinar will learn:

How small businesses are using Small Business Saturday to get ahead going into the holidays and 2019.

Multiple perspectives from small-business owners on how to join Small Business Saturday initiatives to help promote and grow your business.

Key insights that technologies can provide to help you better serve your customers, anticipate needs, and predict future spending.

How often overlooked data from your technology partners can be used to improve both online and offline sales, your customer’s experience, and your employee’s ability to serve.

The "Make the Most of Small Business Saturday and Kick Off the Holiday Season" webinar will take place live on Tuesday November 6 at 12 p.m. ET | 9 a.m. PT.