Money Habits: How to Create a Rich Life

Take control of your money, and take control of your life.

November 4, 2018 2 min read

This story originally appeared on Lewis Howes



Talking about money can be hard. Most people would rather talk about dying than money.

It’s important to come up with a game plan. When you get organized with your finances, the stress starts to go away. Both high earners and people struggling with debt need to be educated about money management.

It’s not as complicated as you think. That’s why I’m excited to share this interview with a money guru who helped me get out of debt when I was younger: Rami Sathi.

Sethi is a New York Times bestselling author of I Will Teach You To Be Rich and founder of GrowthLab.com. He studied technology and psychology at Stanford and has helped over a million people live a “rich life.”

Sethi shares tools and strategies to make the most out of your money no matter how much you make. He argues that you can buy as many lattes as you want and still be financially successful by focusing on the bigger picture.

Listen to Episode 712 to know what to do with your money if you’re a high earner and how to develop a plan if you make less than $150,000. This episode is for everybody.