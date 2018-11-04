Money Management

Money Habits: How to Create a Rich Life

Take control of your money, and take control of your life.
Money Habits: How to Create a Rich Life
Image credit: Alexander Spatari | Getty Images
Guest Writer
New York Times Bestselling Author, Entrepreneur, Coach
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Lewis Howes

Talking about money can be hard. Most people would rather talk about dying than money.

It’s important to come up with a game plan. When you get organized with your finances, the stress starts to go away. Both high earners and people struggling with debt need to be educated about money management.

It’s not as complicated as you think. That’s why I’m excited to share this interview with a money guru who helped me get out of debt when I was younger: Rami Sathi.

Sethi is a New York Times bestselling author of I Will Teach You To Be Rich and founder of GrowthLab.com. He studied technology and psychology at Stanford and has helped over a million people live a “rich life.”

Sethi shares tools and strategies to make the most out of your money no matter how much you make. He argues that you can buy as many lattes as you want and still be financially successful by focusing on the bigger picture.

Listen to Episode 712 to know what to do with your money if you’re a high earner and how to develop a plan if you make less than $150,000. This episode is for everybody.

More from Entrepreneur

Grow Your Business at Entrepreneur LIVE! Join us on Nov. 16 in Brooklyn, NY, to learn from legends like Danica Patrick and Maria Sharapova, pitch our editors, meet with investors, and potentially walk away with funding!
Register here

One-on-one online sessions with our experts can help you start a business, grow your business, build your brand, fundraise and more.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Related Books

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
The Tax and Legal Playbook

The Tax and Legal Playbook

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Money Management

Free Webinar: Smart Solutions to Manage Accounts Payable Like a Pro

Money Management

20 Money Mistakes to Avoid in Your 20s

Money Management

4 Essential Steps to Achieving Financial Success