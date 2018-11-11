How 39 Major Businesses Use Instagram Stories (Infographic)

Should Instagram be part of your business marketing strategy?

November 11, 2018 1 min read

Instagram Stories have about 300 million active daily users -- and one-third of the most-viewed Stories come from businesses, according to an infographic by 99Firms.com. So, if you want to keep up with the competition, it only makes sense that you might want to capitalize on Instagram stories.

At the very least, you should do some research into whether they make sense for your business. Create a strategy for how you want to use them -- for example, according to the infographic, 59 percent of Stories take their users to a shoppable page. However, those Stories can also be used to redirect users to a blog post, app or even another social platform. You should also think about the content you want to include in your story. Should it be product promotion, an influencer takeover, fan content?

This infographic breaks down the former and it also offers 39 case studies of major brands, from Mercedes-Benz to Lego to NASA, to see what works best for each one. Check it out and get inspired for your own Instagram Stories.

Source: 99Firms.com