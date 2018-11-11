Instagram

How 39 Major Businesses Use Instagram Stories (Infographic)

Should Instagram be part of your business marketing strategy?
How 39 Major Businesses Use Instagram Stories (Infographic)
Image credit: 99firms.com
Entrepreneur Staff
Associate Editor, Contributed Content
1 min read

Instagram Stories have about 300 million active daily users -- and one-third of the most-viewed Stories come from businesses, according to an infographic by 99Firms.com. So, if you want to keep up with the competition, it only makes sense that you might want to capitalize on Instagram stories.

At the very least, you should do some research into whether they make sense for your business. Create a strategy for how you want to use them -- for example, according to the infographic, 59 percent of Stories take their users to a shoppable page. However, those Stories can also be used to redirect users to a blog post, app or even another social platform. You should also think about the content you want to include in your story. Should it be product promotion, an influencer takeover, fan content?

This infographic breaks down the former and it also offers 39 case studies of major brands, from Mercedes-Benz to Lego to NASA, to see what works best for each one. Check it out and get inspired for your own Instagram Stories.

Source: 99Firms.com

More from Entrepreneur

Grow Your Business at Entrepreneur LIVE! Join us on Nov. 16 in Brooklyn, NY, to learn from legends like Danica Patrick and Maria Sharapova, pitch our editors, meet with investors, and potentially walk away with funding!
Register here

One-on-one online sessions with our experts can help you start a business, grow your business, build your brand, fundraise and more.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

Buy From
Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Instagram

Instagram Has Announced Its New Chief

Instagram

Instagram Is Reportedly Working on a Fix for a Hashtag Nightmare

Instagram

5 Ways You Can Turn Your Instagram Account Into a Revenue-Generating Machine