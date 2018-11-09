How I Turn New Leads Into High-Ticket Coaching Clients Within 48 hours -- And You Can, Too

You could be earning $3,000 to $10,000 per client.

If you're like most entrepreneurs online, you've bought into the conventional wisdom. You have a great website, fabulous photos of you enjoying the good life, expert branding, on- and off-page SEO, content that rivals Hemingway, a top-ranking YouTube channel, a bestselling book, a podcast -- I could go on and on.

Further, to get people on your email list, you give away a free report, sell them a $7 tripwire, a low-priced offer that quickly turns prospects into customers, upsell them to a $27 course, and then a $97 course, before you ever offer them high-ticket coaching six months down the line.

What if I told you there is a better way? You could be earning $3,000 to $10,000 per client within 24 to 48 hours of them clicking on your ad or opting onto your list, even if they've near heard of you before. And, it's in the best interest of your clients to do so. I do this day in and day out. Let me show you how.

1. Your offer must be transformational.

There's an art to successfully selling high-ticket coaching right out of the gate. It's not simply a matter of charging more money. Rather, you need to sell an outcome. Most internet marketers focus on selling information rather than transformation, based on the belief that the only thing that's stopping people from doing something is the know-how.

The know-how, however, is usually only 5 percent of the problem. That's why the industry norm is that 5 percent or fewer of their clients get results. You know this to be true. Most people shell out money, never consume the information and even when they do, don't get the results.

People don't want information. They want the outcome. They want transformation. People are sick and tired of "how-to." Their hard drives are littered with information products that they will never read, nor remember they purchased in the first place. If, on the other hand, you sell something that is results-driven, that sells transformation rather than information, you can sell it for $3,000 to $10,000 -- or more.

For an offer to be transformative, it must take a client step-by-step to her desired outcome. You cannot simply dump a bunch of "how-to's" into a membership area and expect to earn a premium price. Rather, you must show your clients what to do, step-by-step, to achieve the results, and then you have to give them world-class support as they execute the plan.

This is how you set yourself apart. Build an offer around your expertise that's transformative, and you can sell it from the start. And coach people through the process, so that they achieve the results. When your program, marketing and ads are results-driven, you can dominate any market, regardless of the competition.

2. Transformation requires skin in the game.

When I used to charge $500 to $1,000 per course, many clients didn't do anything with the information. Even at $1,000, most people simply didn't have enough skin in the game to take action.

The irony is that, for your clients to actually do something with the information you teach and achieve the transformation they desire, they must pay a premium price. This allows them to show up ready and committed.

When you opt in to someone's email list, and download the free report, how many of you actually read it and act on it? Free reports are worth the price you pay for them. Nothing.

When my clients pay premium prices for their transformations, they show up committed and ready to work hard. They have put real money on the line to achieve their desired outcome.

Their commitment must be matched with your ability to help them achieve their outcome, supported by world-class customer service. Don't just provide a road map and tell them to follow it but take them by the hand and travel the roadmap together.

3. It's in your client's best interest.

Not only does charging a premium price command your client's commitment, but conventional internet marketing does your client a disservice. When someone searches Google for a solution, he wants the solution now. The worse the problem, the more urgently he needs the solution.

Receiving a free report when he opts into your email list will not solve his problem. After all, information does not solve major problems. Only transformation does that. The $7 tripwire will not solve his problem. The $27 or $97 information product or course will not solve his problem. Six months later, when your funnel finally gets around to offering the coaching he needs to solve his problem, he has long since sought help elsewhere.

Six months (or even two weeks) into your funnel, the only people who are still reading your emails are those who have been satisfied with $47 information products, whose problems weren't severe enough to find help elsewhere, and who are therefore less committed to finding the solution. In other words, by the time you offer coaching to your list, you are selling to your least qualified leads.

When someone wants to solve a major life problem, she wants to solve it now, not six weeks or six months down the line. When you offer, within 24 to 48 hours of someone getting on your list, results-oriented transformative high-ticket coaching, it's a win-win. You show your client how to solve her problem, and because of her sizable investment, she is committed to follow through.