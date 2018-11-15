Tech Giants Alphabet Inc. and Amazon.com Both Up Over $20 Per Share

The Entrepreneur Index™ surged on Thursday.

November 15, 2018 2 min read

Alphabet Inc. (formerly Google) and Amazon.com stocks were both up $20 per share on Thursday, helping the Entrepreneur Index™ rise by 0.71 percent on the day -- despite lackluster days from the S&P 500 (down 0.76 percent), the Nasdaq 100 (-0.89 percent) and the Dow 30 (-0.81. percent).

Alphabet Inc. had the highest change on a per-share basis at 21.05 points, though due to its high price (1,064.71 at close), that only accounted for 2.02 percent. Similarly, Amazon.com only rose 1.28 percent on the day, even though shares were up 20.43 points.

By percentage, the big winner on the day was Analog Devices, which jumped 3.69 points and 4.28 percent per share. On the other side of the scale, Macerich Company fell by 4.98 percent on the day.

The Entrepreneur Index™ collects the top 60 publicly traded companies founded and run by entrepreneurs. The entrepreneurial spirit is a valuable asset for any business, and this index recognizes its importance, no matter how much a company has grown. These inspirational businesses can be tracked in real time on Entrepreneur.com.