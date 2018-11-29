Taco Bell

Taco Bell Unveiled Its Holiday Gift Collection and It Is Delightfully Weird

The answer is always tacos.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Taco Bell Unveiled Its Holiday Gift Collection and It Is Delightfully Weird
Image credit: Taco Bell
Entrepreneur Staff
Staff Writer. Covers leadership, media, technology and culture.
1 min read

‘Tis the season for a Taco Bell onesie?

The restaurant chain has come out with a holiday collection of merch that you can don while snacking on your favorite Taco Bell offerings.

Sadly, the $78 hot sauce packet themed onesies have, naturally, been the first to sell out, but there are still plenty of sartorial options for you to choose from to augment your wardrobe with some “live más” flair.

Related: This 9-Year-Old Wrote to Taco Bell Asking Why They Don't Deliver. Now She is Going to Speak at Its Annual Convention.

Might we suggest the ugly Christmas sweaters emblazoned with trees trimmed with tacos? Or perhaps the sauce packet pajama pants paired with a “joy full of tacos” t-shirt?

Or maybe some accessories like a “the answer is always tacos” mug, a hot sauce packet pillow, or, for $40, you can really lean into the Taco Bell experience and order the ultra plush burrito wrap blanket.

Well played, Taco Bell.

More from Entrepreneur

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

One-on-one online sessions with our experts can help you start a business, grow your business, build your brand, fundraise and more.
Book Your Session

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Taco Bell

Taco Bell Is Having a 'Go Big or Go Home' Moment

Taco Bell

This Woman Designed a Wedding Dress Made of Taco Bell Wrappers

Taco Bell

Taco Bell's New Restaurants Are Unrecognizable