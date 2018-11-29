Taco Bell Unveiled Its Holiday Gift Collection and It Is Delightfully Weird

The answer is always tacos.

November 29, 2018 1 min read

‘Tis the season for a Taco Bell onesie?

The restaurant chain has come out with a holiday collection of merch that you can don while snacking on your favorite Taco Bell offerings.

Sadly, the $78 hot sauce packet themed onesies have, naturally, been the first to sell out, but there are still plenty of sartorial options for you to choose from to augment your wardrobe with some “live más” flair.

Might we suggest the ugly Christmas sweaters emblazoned with trees trimmed with tacos? Or perhaps the sauce packet pajama pants paired with a “joy full of tacos” t-shirt?

Or maybe some accessories like a “the answer is always tacos” mug, a hot sauce packet pillow, or, for $40, you can really lean into the Taco Bell experience and order the ultra plush burrito wrap blanket.

Well played, Taco Bell.