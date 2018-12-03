Dutch Court Rejects Man's Attempt to Change Legal Age for Tinder

He wanted to be legally declared 20 years younger.

Last month, Emile Ratelband, a motivational speaker from the Netherlands, asked a Dutch court for a legal age change. His argument was that while he was technically 69 years old, he felt 20 years younger, and that age difference was hurting him both in his work life and on Tinder. But the court has now issued its ruling, and Ratelband will have to remain 69 in the eyes of the law.

"When I'm 69, I am limited," Ratelband said last month when he issued his request for his birth date to be changed. "If I'm 49, then I can buy a new house, drive a different car. I can take up more work. When I'm on Tinder and it says I'm 69, I don't get an answer. When I'm 49, with the face I have, I will be in a luxurious position."

The court said Ratelband was free to feel and act 20 years younger. "But amending his date of birth would cause 20 years of records to vanish from the register of births, deaths, marriages and registered partnerships," it said. "This would have a variety of undesirable legal and societal implications." The court added that with certain rights, like the ability to vote, marry or drink, tied to age, being able to change one's birth date would render those laws "meaningless."