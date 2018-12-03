Tinder

Dutch Court Rejects Man's Attempt to Change Legal Age for Tinder

He wanted to be legally declared 20 years younger.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Dutch Court Rejects Man's Attempt to Change Legal Age for Tinder
Image credit: Robin Van Lonkhuisjen | Getty Images
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Engadget

Last month, Emile Ratelband, a motivational speaker from the Netherlands, asked a Dutch court for a legal age change. His argument was that while he was technically 69 years old, he felt 20 years younger, and that age difference was hurting him both in his work life and on Tinder. But the court has now issued its ruling, and Ratelband will have to remain 69 in the eyes of the law.

"When I'm 69, I am limited," Ratelband said last month when he issued his request for his birth date to be changed. "If I'm 49, then I can buy a new house, drive a different car. I can take up more work. When I'm on Tinder and it says I'm 69, I don't get an answer. When I'm 49, with the face I have, I will be in a luxurious position."

Related: 11 Habits of Truly Happy People

The court said Ratelband was free to feel and act 20 years younger. "But amending his date of birth would cause 20 years of records to vanish from the register of births, deaths, marriages and registered partnerships," it said. "This would have a variety of undesirable legal and societal implications." The court added that with certain rights, like the ability to vote, marry or drink, tied to age, being able to change one's birth date would render those laws "meaningless."

More from Entrepreneur

One-on-one online sessions with our experts can help you start a business, grow your business, build your brand, fundraise and more.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Tinder

There's a Secret Tinder for Models and Rich People

Tinder

Take a Look at the Most 'Right-Swiped' Jobs on Tinder

Tinder

1 Billion Matches Later, Tinder Can Trace Its To-the-Moon Growth to Signing Up Sorority Girls