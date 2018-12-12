Learn to Drive Site Traffic With These Google and Facebook Ads Courses

Know the ropes so you're not just throwing money into the void.

December 12, 2018 2 min read

Gone are the days when you needed a Don Draper type, a flashy billboard on the side of the road, and a prime spot in the phonebook to market your business to a sizable audience. Now you can do it yourself, armed with nothing more than an internet connection and accounts on Google AdWords and Facebook Ads, the two most popular (and successful) digital marketing tools. The catch is, though, that you have to know what you're doing when you launch a campaign on either platform—otherwise, you're just throwing money into the void.

Don't wing it or go in blind; instead, simply enroll in the following pair of affordable online courses to start growing your site's traffic and converting ads into sales using Google and Facebook's ad tools.

Considering the fact that 85 percent of people use Google to discover and shop for products before making a purchase, you can't afford not to take advantage of the search engine's ad arm as part of your marketing strategy. With a lifetime subscription to the Ultimate Guide to Google AdWords 2018, you get access to 70 lectures and 18 hours of content covering the ins and outs of optimizing an AdWords campaign. After learning how to set up your account from scratch, you'll work through crash courses in key concepts including sales tracking, keyword use, revenue and form submissions, and structuring ad groups.

A 2017 report found that Facebook is the preferred social media platform of 62 percent of all digital marketers, and for good reason: It allows businesses to reach a vast and diverse pool of potential customers. The Facebook Ads & Facebook Marketing Mastery Course takes a deep dive into social marketing, revealing how to make a compelling ad, increase conversions while decreasing costs, find new customers, and accrue post engagement.

