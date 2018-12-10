Elon Musk

Elon Musk Says the SEC Can't Stop Him From Tweeting What He Wants

The Tesla chief also tackled that pot smoking incident.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Elon Musk Says the SEC Can't Stop Him From Tweeting What He Wants
Image credit: Joshua Lott | Getty Images
Elon Musk
Guest Writer
Writer
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Endgadget

Elon Musk says nobody censors his Twitter in the wake of his settlement with the SEC. As part of that deal over the securities fraud charge for his tweets about taking Tesla private, the entrepreneur agreed to step down as chairman and establish "additional controls and procedures" for his communications. "The only tweets that would have to be say reviewed would be if a tweet had a probability of causing a movement in the stock," he clarified in a wide-ranging interview with 60 Minutes.

When prodded further by host Lesley Stahl, he said: "Yeah, I mean otherwise it's, "Hello, First Amendment." Like Freedom of Speech is fundamental." Musk also continued his tirade against the SEC, which he previously dubbed the "Shortseller Enrichment Commission" on Twitter, this time adding: "I want to be clear. I do not respect the SEC. I do not respect them."

Musk declared that he's only abiding by the SEC because he "respects the justice system." He also said that he handpicked Robyn Denholm as Tesla's new board chair, and that aside from not wanting to be chairman again, he would prefer "to have no titles at all."

His latest interview follows appearances on Kara Swisher's Recode Decodepodcast and Axios on HBO. The 60 Minutes interview was filmed at Tesla's auto plant in Fremont, California, and also saw Musk tackle that infamous pot smoking incident: "I do not smoke pot, as anyone who watched that podcast could tell, I have no idea how to smoke pot. Or anything. I don't know to smoke anything, honestly."

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Elon Musk

Elon Musk Says There's a '70 Percent' Chance He'll Move to Mars

Elon Musk

Elon Musk Walks Full Length of His Boring L.A. Tunnel

Elon Musk

Advice for Elon Musk From Richard Branson, Arianna Huffington and Mark Cuban