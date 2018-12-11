Allyson Byrd's 'Church' for Entrepreneurs Encourages Spirituality to Accelerate Your Profits

The renowned sales expert dishes on how to boost your revenue by creating a movement and explains why making money doesn't have to be so hard.

In this series called Member Showcase, we publish interviews with members of The Oracles. This interview is with Allyson Byrd, founder of The Church of Profit Acceleration, a spiritual movement for entrepreneurs dominating their destiny. It was condensed by The Oracles.

Who are you?

Allyson Byrd: As the Chief Sales Officer of Money Movers International LLC, I’m a sales expert and leadership advisor for entrepreneurs and small-business owners. Our typical client is a virtual CEO who can work from anywhere as a coach, consultant, and speaker. Money Movers launched as a sales agency for entrepreneurs making seven figures or more. But as we gained momentum, entrepreneurs who weren’t making that revenue wanted to learn our methodology for growing their businesses’ influence and income.

We created the Money Movers Academy to offer virtual training and live workshops around the U.S. Since then, my team and I have helped more than 3,000 of these entrepreneurial leaders create over $105 million in new revenue in the past eight years. We’ve coached clients to win contracts with big companies like Walmart, Kraft Foods, Mercedes, Bank of America, P&G, Walt Disney, Delta, and Coca-Cola.

What is one of your proudest moments?

Allyson Byrd: One of my proudest moments was creating The Church of Profit Acceleration, a unique spiritual movement for entrepreneurial leaders seeking atonement in their success. The idea of spirituality among entrepreneurs has been a bit taboo because everyone wants to assign it a religion or specific faith.

The Church of Profit Acceleration is about the science of deliberate creation, the art of allowing, and the mastery of manifestation. Those are dialogues of belief and faith in oneself, not an entity outside of us.

What is one thing that gets in the way of our success, and how do we overcome it?

Allyson Byrd: Manifestation is the biggest factor I’ve seen break down my clients’ momentum toward success. Because many entrepreneurs began their careers in a traditional job, they often slap that thought process onto their business. This slows down their results and profits to what a salary would pay, which is a good way to kill your cash flow and take you into “cash no.”

The key to turning this around is to create what I call “profit sprints.” A 21-day sprint works toward a specific achievement, repeatable process, and profit metrics. It’s a simple process that starts by identifying the simplest achievement available within your profit model. Next, we identify the simplest way you can execute — knowing that success breeds success, so a quick win can create a pattern of wins. We then create a repeatable process to create revenue, because repetition allows you to slim down labor, generate cash flow, and expand your profit margins. The result is that you’re creating profits with a model that serves you, your client, and your bottom line.

What excites you the most about your business right now?

Allyson Byrd: Entrepreneurs today need more than tools and techniques. Our customers want discovery, dialogue, and transparency in the buying experience, not a “one size fits all” prescription or recycled process. My team has helped entrepreneurs build revenue by focusing on one key aspect: creating a movement.

Uber inspired a movement. Airbnb inspired a movement. Tesla inspired a movement. What is the movement you're called to create? Today's entrepreneur cannot go to market for an exchange of money without first establishing a collective belief. That means curating a tribe that wants to find more pleasure or annihilates a critical pain in their niche.

A great example is THINX, the feminine hygiene company. They established a collective of women who want convenient hygienic care during their menstrual cycles. The collective clearly desires a simple, efficient way to manage a mandatory challenge for the majority of women across the globe.

What’s your favorite quote?

Allyson Byrd: My favorite quote is from Dr. Martin Luther King: “Everybody can be great, because everybody can serve.” This quote embodies a new generation of thought leaders who are also business owners. Entrepreneurs today don't just want to make a dollar — they want to make a difference. The new age of entrepreneurship demands selflessness and philanthropy. To be an influencer today, you have to unapologetically take a stand for social change.

Greatness comes from contribution and purpose comes from service. This is my mission, my meaning in the world as I know it today. My role in entrepreneurship is bigger than the clients we sign.

I live this quote daily by seeking opportunities to serve. For example, this year we rented an entire theater for a local school of underprivileged children to see Black Panther. We've also helped international charities support third-world villages with shoes, school supplies, and sports equipment. Service and altruism come from a hybrid of time, energy, and money dedicated to inspiring world change.

What was your biggest challenge starting in business? How did you overcome it?

Allyson Byrd: I was pulled in two different directions between profit and passion. Do I do what I love or solve a problem that's monetizable? The choice plagued me. I overcame it because I needed to eat. Passion doesn't pay the bills — profits do.

I believe that passion and profits can absolutely play a role together, and they do for me. However, most people need to launch with profits because our passion isn’t always relevant to the business market. If profit and your passion don’t immediately gel, establish a successful profit model first, then focus on what fuels and excites you.

What’s the biggest common leadership mistake?

Allyson Byrd: Leading alone will kill your vision. No one with a worthwhile vision can affect change alone.

I tell my clients these nine words: The answer to who doesn't have to be you. Fire yourself constantly in your business. Kick yourself out of meetings. Replace your role on business trips. Do whatever it takes to keep yourself in the highest-revenue-producing activity that only you can do. That is what will drive the bottom line in both the business and your own life.

