Investing in Your Future Is All About Who You Know

And if you don't know the right people, it's possible to 'buy your way in.'

You know how people always say, “There’s power in your peer group”?

That’s only half the story. Sometimes you have to buy your way into growth.

There are plenty of successful people who want to help you. You just have to create an environment where they can. Sometimes, you have to pay for the knowledge and connections of the leaders in your field. It’s the same way you set yourself up for success with fitness, with education and with goal-setting: You invest in learning.

For this Five Minute Friday, the incredible Brendon Burchard shares why investing in a mastermind is the way to get to the next level.

Burchard is a New York Times bestselling author whose books include The Motivation Manifesto, The Charge, Life’s Golden Ticket and The Millionaire Messenger. He was on the cover of Success magazine in October 2017 and is included in Oprah’s Super Soul 100.

When he started out his career, Burchard didn’t have a positive network. He had to make his own. By “buying his way in,” he got connected with influential people who could open doors for him.

Learn how to create structures in which people can support you in Episode 729.

