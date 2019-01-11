Become a Blockchain Expert for Less Than $20

Set to go mainstream later this year, blockchain is a must-know tool.

Once presumed to be the domain of ostentatious Wall Streeters and tech bros, the MIT Technology Review predicts 2019 will be the year the blockchain finally goes mainstream. The publication notes that the technology could soon revamp the realms of banking, healthcare, supply management, and even entertainment, making it "more useful" than ever before, and so popular that it becomes "boring."

Initially introduced some 11 years ago as a log for Bitcoin transactions, the blockchain is a decentralized and distributed digital ledger. It's structured just like a literal chain of blocks with the "block" being digital assets and the "chain" being a public database. What makes this system so unique is a trio of signature features that are intrinsic to every blockchain ever made: They're compiled and verified in real time, cannot be retrospectively edited, and don't rely on a central, overseeing authority.

It's exciting to imagine this technology's game-changing potential across various industries—and for a limited time, it's affordable to learn how to use it. On sale in the Entrepreneur Store now, our readers can enroll in the 2019 Blockchain Developer Mastery Bundle to get a leg up in the enterprising world of blockchain before it becomes the norm. Included are the following eight courses:

Starting with Blockchain Technology for Developers (a $99 value)

This introduction to all things blockchain covers the technology's core components and its various use cases, including cryptoeconomics, smart contracts, and merkle trees. By the time you complete all three hours of content, you'll have a solid foundation on which to build your blockchain knowledge.

Fundamentals of JavaScript (a $99 value)

The programming language JavaScript can be used to build blockchain networks, making it a must-know tool for wannabe developers. This five-hour class contains a bunch of hands-on projects that'll teach you JavaScript fundamentals; eventually, you'll be able to use it to enable user interactions with app interfaces, send requests to servers, and more.

Cryptocurrency Investing Master Class (a $149 value)

The blockchain and cryptocurrencies go hand in hand. Through this course, you'll discover how to buy, sell, and mine Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other cryptocurrencies across four and a half hours of content.

Bitcoin Investing Fundamentals (a $49 value)

Building on the lessons covered in its predecessor, this class will deepen your understanding of Bitcoin and show you how to use it to invest, make secure transactions, and more.

Starting with the EOS Blockchain for Developers (a $149 value)

The blockchain platform EOS is remarkably scalable, a quality that's made it quite popular as of late. In this novice-friendly class, you'll discover how it can be used to create cryptocurrencies, smart contracts, and distributed applications on the blockchain.

Building Cryptocurrencies & Smart Contracts (a $99 value)

You'll dive deeper into the framework of the blockchain throughout this four-hour class, which walks you through the process of creating a smart contract-ready cryptocurrency from scratch.

Building Cryptocurrencies with JavaScript (a $99 value)

Hone your JavaScript skills even further by enrolling in this course on cryptocurrency design. As you explore blockchain mining, wallets, and other concepts, you'll gain a better understanding of how both cryptocurrencies and the blockchain function.

Intro to the NEM Blockchain for Developers (a $99 value)

Aside from EOS, NEM is the sole blockchain platform you need to master in order to be a successful developer. This three-hour class contains lessons on the platform's various interactions and dependencies that can be applied to the creation of cryptocurrencies and smart contracts.

