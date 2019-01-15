Fast Food

Trump Greets Clemson Tigers With Fast-Food Buffet of Wendy's, McDonald's and Burger King as They Celebrate Their National Championship

Trump served the team a wide-ranging buffet of fast food options for dinner, including roughly 300 burgers.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Trump Greets Clemson Tigers With Fast-Food Buffet of Wendy's, McDonald's and Burger King as They Celebrate Their National Championship
Image credit: Chris Kleponis - Pool/Getty Images via BI
President Donald Trump presents fast food to be served to the Clemson Tigers in celebration of their national championship at the White House.
3 min read
This story originally appeared on Business Insider

On Monday, the Clemson Tigers took part in a White House visit to celebrate their national championship win over the Alabama Crimson Tide.

While some might have expected a fine steak dinner would serve a team full of football players well, Trump announced on Monday morning that the team would be greeted with a wide-ranging buffet of fast food options to celebrate their hard-fought victory.

"I think we're going to serve McDonald's, Wendy's, and Burger Kings with some pizza," Trump told reporters outside the White House. "I really mean it. It'll be interesting."

Trump made good on his promise, proudly displaying a sea of burgers for the players to indulge in later that night.

"So I had a choice," Trump said to the team during dinner. "Do we have no food for you? Because we have a shutdown. Or do we give you some little, quick salads that the first lady will make?"

"I said, you guys aren't into salads," Trump added.

"The President wanted to host a fun event to celebrate the College Football National Champion Clemson Tigers," White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement.

The White House, which had its staff reduced in light of the ongoing partial government shutdown, blamed Democratic lawmakers for the impasse and claimed Trump was providing the meal at his own expense.

"Because the Democrats refuse to negotiate on border security, much of the residence staff at the White House is furloughed -- so the President is personally paying for the event to be catered with some of everyone's favorite fast foods."

The Trump administration has been quick to blame Democratic Party leaders, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Minority Leader Chuck Schumer for the shutdown, but Trump has made clear on multiple occasions that he would not sign any legislation that failed to provide money for a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

Democrats and some Republicans oppose paying for a border wall. The impasse has prompted what is now the longest government shutdown in US history.

Around 300 burgers were set out for the players to eat, according to White House pool reports.

Pictures from the event showed the wide assortment of fast food items.

Chick-Fil-AClemson's favorite fast food, did not immediately appear to be on the menu.

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Fast Food

7 Fast-Food Franchises Had More Sales Than Chick-fil-A Last Year. Can You Name Them?

Fast Food

Here's Why So Many Fast Food Logos Are Red

Fast Food

22 McDonald's Facts That May Surprise You