The Top 10 Side Gigs for 2019 (Infographic)
A report published today gave software development, design and writing top billing, in part because of their above-average pay levels.
1 min read
The term "gig economy" seems ubiquitous now, but it was reportedly coined just 10 years ago, when people began picking up side jobs for extra cash during the 2008-2009 financial crisis. Freelance labor marketplace TaskRabbit, hotel industry disruptor Airbnb and rideshare giant Uber all came onto the scene during that span, and today, nearly four in 10 Americans have a side hustle, according to a 2018 Bankrate.com survey.
If you're considering new ways to make extra cash, a report published today from Fundera, a small-business loan marketplace, lists 10 top options to consider this year. To narrow down the side gigs, the report used raw data from four large freelancer sites -- Upwork, PeoplePerHour, Guru and SimplyHired -- and analyzed demand, pay and client ratings. Software development, design and writing received top billing, as those areas tend to offer many freelance opportunities and above-average pay levels.
Check out the infographic below to see which other freelance gigs made the report's top 10.