Gig Economy

The Top 10 Side Gigs for 2019 (Infographic)

A report published today gave software development, design and writing top billing, in part because of their above-average pay levels.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
The Top 10 Side Gigs for 2019 (Infographic)
Image credit: Hero Images | Getty Images
Entrepreneur Staff
Associate Editor
1 min read
The term "gig economy" seems ubiquitous now, but it was reportedly coined just 10 years ago, when people began picking up side jobs for extra cash during the 2008-2009 financial crisis. Freelance labor marketplace TaskRabbit, hotel industry disruptor Airbnb and rideshare giant Uber all came onto the scene during that span, and today, nearly four in 10 Americans have a side hustle, according to a 2018 Bankrate.com survey.
 
If you're considering new ways to make extra cash, a report published today from Fundera, a small-business loan marketplace, lists 10 top options to consider this year. To narrow down the side gigs, the report used raw data from four large freelancer sites -- Upwork, PeoplePerHour, Guru and SimplyHired -- and analyzed demand, pay and client ratings. Software development, design and writing received top billing, as those areas tend to offer many freelance opportunities and above-average pay levels.
 
Check out the infographic below to see which other freelance gigs made the report's top 10. 

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From
Networking Like a Pro

Networking Like a Pro

Buy From
No B.S. Time Management for Entrepreneurs

No B.S. Time Management for Entrepreneurs

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Gig Economy

How the Gig Economy Helps Boost Diversity

Gig Economy

The Gig Economy: How to Jump in During a Career Transition

Gig Economy

Why the Government's Gig Economy Data Falls Short