This $49 Automation Tool Helps You Send Better Custom Emails

January 24, 2019 2 min read

Emails are an essential part of every marketing strategy and a seemingly basic one. The technology is virtually ubiquitous, after all, and hasn't evolved much in the few decades since AOL took the World Wide Web by storm. (Guess you could say we've still got mail.)

However, "basic" isn't a word most industry pros would use to describe email marketing. Almost a third of marketers surveyed by the consulting firm Liberty Interactive Marketing cited email as the most difficult tactic to execute in regard to generating leads. It requires thoughtful planning and a careful approach because even if you manage to amass a decent-sized list of subscribers, you've got to make sure they're actually reading your content, not immediately dooming it to their trash folder based on the subject line alone.

Personalizing your emails can drastically improve your open and click-through rates, but good luck finding the time and bandwidth to message every single name on your contact list. Luckily, there's always Stackmails, an email automation tool that just went on sale in the Entrepreneur Store.

Stackmails makes it easy to create and schedule personalized campaigns for customers and prospects alike, ensuring your content is always relevant to the reader. It automates sending custom emails and drip campaigns straight from your Gmail account(s), which you can tailor for up to 2,000 recipients using custom mail merge fields. Each recipient will then get certain follow-up messages based on whether they opened an email, replied to it, or otherwise.

Stackmails also features analytics and tracking tools that let you monitor delivery, open, click, reply, and bounce rates. Plus, you can integrate .csv or MySQL into your Stackmails campaign to bring over leads from your website or online store.

Lifetime subscriptions to the Stackmails Email Automation Unlimited Plan normally cost more than $2,200, but our readers can sign up for just $49 — a savings of 97 percent.