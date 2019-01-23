Jobs

What's the Best Job in America for 2019?

Considering a career change? You might want to check this out.
What's the Best Job in America for 2019?
Image credit: via PC Mag
Reporter
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PCMag

Considering a career change? You might want to look into becoming a data scientist.

Job and recruiting site Glassdoor just released its annual list of the 50 best jobs in America for 2019, and, for the fourth consecutive year, data scientist took the top spot. With a median base salary of $108,000, a job satisfaction rating of 4.3 out of 5, and 6,510 active job openings in the US as of Jan. 2, data scientist is the No. 1 job in America for 2019, according to Glassdoor.

Tech jobs dominate the list, accounting for 19 of the top 50. Other tech titles to make the list include: project manager (No. 5), develops engineer (No. 6), data engineer (No. 8), software engineer (No. 10), security engineer (No. 17), product designer (No. 21), Java developer (No. 22), electrical engineer (No. 24), solutions architect (No. 27), data analyst (No. 31), applications engineer (No. 33), QA manager (No. 34), systems engineer (No. 39), software engineering manager (No. 43), software developer (No. 44), UX designer (No. 46), software development manager (No. 49), and systems administrator (No. 50).

With 49,000 job openings, software engineer is the most "in-demand job," according to Glassdoor. And with a medium base salary of $153,000, software engineering manager is the highest paying.

"There's no question that emerging technologies designed to grow and scale business, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and automation are having an impact on the types of jobs employers are hiring for across the country," Glassdoor Economic Research Analyst Amanda Stansell said in a statement. "As a result, we're seeing a spike in demand for highly-skilled workers in 2019."

Glassdoor considers three main factors when ranking jobs: earning potential based on median annual base salary, job satisfaction, and the number of job openings. "The jobs that made this list stand out across all three categories," Glassdoor wrote.

To check out the full list, head here.

Meanwhile, Glassdoor last month ranked the best places to work in 2019 among companies with at least 1,000 employees, and 29 tech companies made the list, more than any other industry. Ranked No. 1 last year, Facebook is now the seventh best place to work. Zoom Video Communications graced the list for the first time in second place.

