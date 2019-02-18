My Queue

How Success Happens Podcast

(Podcast) Barbara Corcoran Reveals How to Not Be Afraid of Taking Risks

The investor and entrepreneur shared her insights about financial know how and leading with your strengths.
Image credit: Courtesy of Barbara Corcoran
Entrepreneur Staff
Staff Writer. Covers leadership, media, technology and culture.
1 min read

Barbara Corcoran is now known as a real estate mogul and one of the most recognizable investors on the Emmy award winning series Shark Tank. But when she started what would become the Corcoran Group, she had just left her job as a waitress and had a $1,000 loan in her pocket. Over her 25 years in business, Corcoran grew that loan into a real estate empire worth $5 billion dollars. As an investor on shark tank, she has backed over 80 companies. She is also a bestselling author and the host of the podcast Business Unusual with Barbara Corcoran. On this episode of How Successs Happens, Corcoran shared with us the biggest lessons she’s learned about business and entrepreneurship. 

