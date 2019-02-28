My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Bill Gates

Bill Gates Says These Tech Innovations Will Change the World

The billionaire philanthropist weighed in on the scientific advances that he believes will make an impact in 2019 and beyond
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Bill Gates Says These Tech Innovations Will Change the World
Image credit: Thierry Monasse | Getty Images
Entrepreneur Staff
Staff Writer. Covers leadership, media, technology and culture.
2 min read

Bill Gates has made his fortune, and has given much of it away, thinking about the endeavors that will make our the world a healthier, connected and equitable place. Recently, the MIT Technology Review asked the Gates Foundation and Microsoft co-founder to share the inventions and technologies that he believes will effect real change this year and beyond.

Some of the advances he offered up include projects such as Dactyl, which teaches robots how to develop fine motor skills like flipping a block in its hand, and work being done to develop machines that could pull carbon dioxide from the air to lessen the effects of climate change.

Given his interest in improving conditions around the world, it's unsurprising that most of the innovations on Gates’s list focus on wellness.

Related: Bill Gates Made These 15 Predictions Back in 1999 -- and It's Scary How Accurate He Was

Some of these include green toilets that can get rid of waste and treat water at the same time, plant-based meat alternatives that are developed in the lab, customized cancer vaccines tailored to an individual patient's needs and a capsule with a mini microscope attached to it that would allow physicians to check kids and infants for gut issues without having to use anesthesia.

Looking even further ahead to the future, Gates shared what we wanted to see on his potential list 20 years from now.

“I would hope to see technologies that center almost entirely on well-being. I think the brilliant minds of the future will focus on more metaphysical questions: How do we make people happier? How do we create meaningful connections? How do we help everyone live a fulfilling life?” Gates wrote. “I would love to see these questions shape the 2039 list, because it would mean that we’ve successfully fought back disease (and dealt with climate change). I can’t imagine a greater sign of progress than that.”

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Bill Gates

Bill Gates Says His Wealth Has Freed Him From Daily Concerns Like Healthcare

Bill Gates

Bill Gates Made These 15 Predictions Back in 1999 -- and It's Scary How Accurate He Was

Bill Gates

Bill Gates Got an Offer to Be Trump's Science Advisor and 26 Other Weird Things We've Learned About Him