My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Leadership Qualities

Become a Respected, Successful Leader in 2019 With This $29 Course

With seven courses and more than 18 hours of instruction, you'll be climbing the ranks in no time.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Become a Respected, Successful Leader in 2019 With This $29 Course
Image credit: Moose Photos
Contributor
3 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

If you’re in a leadership role, or you hope to achieve one, do yourself (and your team) a favor and pick up The Executive Leadership Bundle. This bundle is jam-packed with applicable strategies, communication techniques, and knowledge about what makes a well-respected, successful leader. With seven courses and over 18 hours of instruction, you’ll be climbing the ranks in no time. Here’s what’s included:

Management: 8 Practical Ways To Motivate & Engage Your Team

Everyone is different, and what motivates one person, may have no effect on the other. This course aims to solve that, by taking you through eight effective ways to motivate and engage your team. You’ll learn how to encourage better performance, meet objectives, and close the gaps between current and desired performance.

The Emotionally Intelligent Leader

Emotional intelligence will allow you to develop a style of leadership that helps grow other people, enhance their performance, and boost their personal satisfaction. By tapping into your emotional strengths and areas for development, you’ll be better equipped to manage conflict and difficult situations by inspiring and fostering respect.

Inclusive Leadership: Working With Equality & Diversity

Perhaps one of the most important traits for a manager to have is inclusive leadership. It’s simply to treat others fairly, based on their skills, rather than acting on biases and stereotypes. This helps foster respect in the workplace and creates a sense of equality and promotes diversity.

Managing Staff With Challenging Behavior

Every manager has to deal with challenging behavior, how you handle it makes all the difference. This course will not only teach you to identify, address and resolve challenging behavior but it also helps you develop positive norms within your team that prevent negative behavior from occurring.

The Science Of Leadership

This course examines how our brains, genetics, and prior experience influence leadership in the modern workplace. You’ll cover a series of studies and experiments and observe how their conclusions apply to your team, so you can turn those insights into concrete actions.

Leadership Skills Mastery

For those new to a leadership role, this is the perfect course to develop your skills. It covers the essentials of what makes a great leader, from building trust to communicating effectively. Learn how to develop your own identity as a leader, create an effective morning routine, and inspire others.

The Ultimate Guide to Developing Your Leadership Skills

This beginner-friendly course takes you through the seven most important leadership qualities via easily digestible lessons and daily exercises. You’ll learn how to lead others more confidently, exercise your control and influence, communicate more effectively, and become more decisive and make quicker decisions.

Ready to start developing your skills and grow as a thoughtful leader? With lifetime access for $29, you’ll always be able to refer back to these lessons, should you ever need a refresher.

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Buy From
The Hero Factor

The Hero Factor

Buy From
Total Alignment

Total Alignment

Buy From
The Business of Good

The Business of Good

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Leadership Qualities

Become a More Effective Leader with Help From a Former Google Team Lead

Leadership Qualities

The Single Leadership Trait All Entrepreneurs Need to Succeed

Leadership Qualities

Are You A Visionary, an Executor or a Processor? Why Your Company Needs All 3 to Succeed.