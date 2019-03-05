Want Free JetBlue Flights? Delete Your Instagram Posts.

The airline's 'All You Can Jet' sweepstakes offers the chance to win unlimited flights for a year.

You've probably spent more time curating your Instagram feed than you'd care to admit. Would you undo all that work for the chance to win free JetBlue flights for a year? JetBlue thinks you will.

The airline last week kicked off an "All You Can Jet" sweepstakes, which offers the chance to win unlimited flights for a year. But there's a major catch: to enter, you have to wipe your entire Instagram feed.

"First, clear all your Instagram pics," JetBlue wrote on its website. "Don't worry, if you win you'll be able to post pics from everywhere we fly."

Next, you'll need to create a new post promoting the sweepstakes and upload it to your feed before 9 a.m. EST on Friday, March 8. You can use a tool on JetBlue's website to create your post. Be sure to mention @jetblue and include the hashtag #allyoucanjetsweepstakes in the caption.

From there, just keep your Instagram clear, except for that image, until 11:59 p.m. EST on March 8 to be eligible to win. Note: if your Instagram account is currently private, you'll need to set it to public to enter.

Instead of deleting all your Instagram snaps, you can use the app's archive feature to hide your posts without actually deleting them. That way, when the contest ends, you can add them back to your profile.

Three grand prize winners will receive a JetBlue All You Can Jet Pass "valid for unlimited air travel (subject to availability) for one (1) year for winner and one (1) Travel Companion per flight on any JetBlue-operated flights," according to the official rules.