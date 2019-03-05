My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

JetBlue

Want Free JetBlue Flights? Delete Your Instagram Posts.

The airline's 'All You Can Jet' sweepstakes offers the chance to win unlimited flights for a year.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Want Free JetBlue Flights? Delete Your Instagram Posts.
Image credit: Jetblue via PC Mag
Reporter
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PCMag

You've probably spent more time curating your Instagram feed than you'd care to admit. Would you undo all that work for the chance to win free JetBlue flights for a year? JetBlue thinks you will.

The airline last week kicked off an "All You Can Jet" sweepstakes, which offers the chance to win unlimited flights for a year. But there's a major catch: to enter, you have to wipe your entire Instagram feed.

"First, clear all your Instagram pics," JetBlue wrote on its website. "Don't worry, if you win you'll be able to post pics from everywhere we fly."

Next, you'll need to create a new post promoting the sweepstakes and upload it to your feed before 9 a.m. EST on Friday, March 8. You can use a tool on JetBlue's website to create your post. Be sure to mention @jetblue and include the hashtag #allyoucanjetsweepstakes in the caption.

From there, just keep your Instagram clear, except for that image, until 11:59 p.m. EST on March 8 to be eligible to win. Note: if your Instagram account is currently private, you'll need to set it to public to enter.

Instead of deleting all your Instagram snaps, you can use the app's archive feature to hide your posts without actually deleting them. That way, when the contest ends, you can add them back to your profile.

Three grand prize winners will receive a JetBlue All You Can Jet Pass "valid for unlimited air travel (subject to availability) for one (1) year for winner and one (1) Travel Companion per flight on any JetBlue-operated flights," according to the official rules.

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

Buy From
Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

JetBlue

Lessons From a JetBlue Founder on Creating a High-Flying Startup Culture

Content Marketing

Do You Stink at Ecommerce Content Marketing? Find Inspiration in These 6 Big-Name Brands.

Acquisitions

Companies Place Bids for Virgin America Takeover