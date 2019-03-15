My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Tesla

Elon Musk Unveils Tesla's Model Y Compact SUV

He describes it as roomier than a Model 3 while being less imposing than a Model X.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Elon Musk Unveils Tesla's Model Y Compact SUV
Image credit: via PC Mag
Senior Editor
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PCMag

Now that the Model 3 has reached its promised $35,000 price point, Tesla is turning its marketing attention to what comes next. Yesterday, Elon Musk officially unveiled the next vehicle to join the Tesla range in the form of the Model Y.

As The Verge reports, the Model Y is a compact SUV which Musk describes as roomier than a Model 3 while being less imposing than a Model X. It's expected to achieve a five-star crash test rating and will eventually be offered as four model options: Standard Range, Long Range, Dual Motor AWD, and Performance. Inside looks very similar to the Model 3 while offering 66 cubic feet of storage space.

The Standard Range model will be the cheapest at $39,000 and offers a range of 230 miles, 120mph top speed, and a 0-60mph time of 5.9 seconds. However, it won't be available until Spring 2021. The other three models are all expected to launch in Fall 2020, though.

The Long Range model is the next cheapest coming in at $47,000. It offers a 300 mile range, 130mph top speed, and 5.5 second 0-60 time. The Dual Motor AWD model will cost $51,000, has a range of 280 miles, top speed of 135mph, and 4.8 second 0-60 time. Finally, there's the Performance model which will cost $60,000. It boasts a range of 280 miles, a top speed of 150mph, and a 0-60 time of just 3.5 seconds.

With up to seven seats and a battery placed very low in the chassis to allow for an SUV that feels quite sporty, the Model Y could prove very popular. As with previous Tesla launches, though, getting one may prove difficult initially depending on how quickly the manufacturing lines can ramp up. We have to assume Tesla learned a lot from the Model 3 launch.

More from Entrepreneur

New York Times bestselling author Nicole Lapin can help you pitch your brand to press and strengthen your media training.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Tesla

Tesla Will Unveil the Model Y Crossover on March 14th

Tesla

Tesla Launches Orders for the $35,000 Model 3

Tesla

Elon Musk: Tesla Model 3 Price Now Starts at $35k -- After Incentives