How to Win Over Investors, Buyers and Team Members

March 25, 2019 2 min read

We’ve all encountered people who control the conversation in a seemingly effortless way. They’re able to raise money or close sales deals with the power of their charisma. Some people believe it’s just a God-given gift, but the good news is that there are proven ways to increase your power of influence. And by learning these techniques, you'll improve your sales, get more investment and become a stronger leader within your team.

Key takeaways:

Use the 7 Principles of Influence to increase your selling ability

Framework for preparing for investor and sales meetings

Become more charismatic by combining strength with warmth

Leverage storytelling to create a pitch that sticks in long-term memory

About the Speaker:

Max Baumann is an established serial entrepreneur in the food and beverage industry, having founded three successful companies: Bear Brands LLC, in 2017; Basemakers LLC, in 2015; and The Chill Group, Inc., in 2010. Max is currently focused on Bear Brands, makers of award-winning BEAR POWERFOODS® keto-friendly meal shakes. Max is also the current CEO of Basemakers, LLC, a retail sales organization for over 50 food and beverage companies such as Health-Ade Kombucha, RXBar and Bulletproof. Max founded his first business, The Chill Group, Inc., makers of JUST CHILL® beverages, at the age of 21.

