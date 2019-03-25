My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Entrepreneur Insider

How to Win Over Investors, Buyers and Team Members

Using the 7 Principles of Influence, you'll discover how to increase your selling ability and leverage charisma to forge new genuine partnerships.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
How to Win Over Investors, Buyers and Team Members
Image credit: Shutterstock.com
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read

We’ve all encountered people who control the conversation in a seemingly effortless way. They’re able to raise money or close sales deals with the power of their charisma. Some people believe it’s just a God-given gift, but the good news is that there are proven ways to increase your power of influence. And by learning these techniques, you'll improve your sales, get more investment and become a stronger leader within your team.

Key takeaways:

  • Use the 7 Principles of Influence to increase your selling ability
  • Framework for preparing for investor and sales meetings
  • Become more charismatic by combining strength with warmth
  • Leverage storytelling to create a pitch that sticks in long-term memory

About the Speaker:
Max Baumann is an established serial entrepreneur in the food and beverage industry, having founded three successful companies: Bear Brands LLC, in 2017; Basemakers LLC, in 2015; and The Chill Group, Inc., in 2010. Max is currently focused on Bear Brands, makers of award-winning BEAR POWERFOODS® keto-friendly meal shakes. Max is also the current CEO of Basemakers, LLC, a retail sales organization for over 50 food and beverage companies such as Health-Ade Kombucha, RXBar and Bulletproof. Max founded his first business, The Chill Group, Inc., makers of JUST CHILL® beverages, at the age of 21. 

About Entrepreneur Insider: 

Entrepreneur Insider is a community created by the editors of Entrepreneur magazine, which is dedicated to helping its members grow their businesses and achieve their goals. We’ll do that by connecting you with the smartest entrepreneurs and experts, providing access to critical resources, and creating a network of peers that can help you stay on track.

Sign up to watch How to Win Over Investors, Buyers and Team Members. Using the 7 Principles of Influence, you'll discover how to increase your selling ability and leverage charisma to forge new genuine partnerships. Registration is free.

More from Entrepreneur

New York Times bestselling author Nicole Lapin can help you pitch your brand to press and strengthen your media training.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Buy From
The Hero Factor

The Hero Factor

Buy From
Total Alignment

Total Alignment

Buy From
The Business of Good

The Business of Good

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

The Inside Story of How Jordan Gaspar Co-Founded a $90 Million VC Fund

Entrepreneur Insider

Register for Entrepreneur Insider's Free Fireside Chat With Ellen Latham, Founder of Orangetheory Fitness Franchise

Entrepreneur Insider

How to Win Over Investors, Buyers and Team Members